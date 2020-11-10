With ‘Back to Happy – Back to R City’ event, R City spreads festive cheer

Starting October 30, R City Mall has been celebrating its biggest event after the lockdown, ‘Back to Happy – Back to R City’, in a bid to spread positivity and happiness among shoppers. (R City Mall)

After spending months indoors, people across the country are gearing up for the festivities and all the joy they bring with them. From buying new clothes and home adornments to gorging on mithai and soul food, shoppers are looking for ways to amalgamate the festive fervour, even as they ensure social distancing.

At such a time, a visit to R City Mall in Ghatkopar W is the perfect way to spark some jollity. Starting October 30, the mall has been celebrating its biggest event after the lockdown, ‘Back to Happy – Back to R City’, in a bid to spread positivity and happiness among shoppers and give them a reason to step outdoors and visit the mall. The festival will continue till January 3, 2021.

The central focal point of the decorations is The Golden Mandala, an artistic masterpiece that is believed to be a harbinger of joy and happiness. ( R City Mall )

The entire mall has been decked up with adornments to add that festive feel to the premises. The central focal point of the decorations is The Golden Mandala, an artistic masterpiece that is believed to be a harbinger of joy and happiness.

As part of the celebrations, you can avail offers and discounts on popular brands across industries such as fashion, electronics, beauty, jewellery, and watches and accessories.

This festive season, avail offers and discounts on popular brands at R City Mall. ( R City Mall )

You can also look forward to a host of offers including a gamut of high-value prizes and a chance to win a Bose home theatre system, diamond jewellery, apart from daily prizes like gold coins, electronics, and many more exciting gifts.

That’s not all. The lucky winner of this festive season’s bumper prize will get a dream home at Runwal My City! This is the first time that a mall is giving away an apartment as a festival offer.

Every measure is being initiated to ensure that your shopping experience is delightful and safe. ( R City Mall )

As you prepare for Diwali and Bhaidooj, you can do all your shopping under one roof at the Grand Diwali Bazaar being held in the courtyard of the mall from November 6 to November 15. From handmade sarees to festive clothes to home décor items to spruce up your living space to a special selection of lanterns, diyas, snacks, and sweets for the celebrations, the bazaar has it all.

Shoppers can also dig into meals curated for the festive season at the fine dining restaurants, cafes, and food courts, which are open till 11.30 pm.

Every measure is being initiated to ensure that your shopping experience is delightful and safe. R City Mall has adopted the best-in-class safety, hygiene, and social distancing norms for all shoppers coming to the mall, which is spread across a sprawling 1.2 million square feet of retail space and houses more than 300 Indian and international top brands across fashion, food and beverages, and entertainment.

A flagship retail venture of Runwal Developers Private Ltd, R City Mall has created a niche for itself as the first mall in Mumbai to house KidZania, Snow Kingdom. and the famous Kala Ghoda festival in the form of the popular R City Arts Festival. It offers a truly international shopping experience to Mumbaikars, with a nine-screen multiplex, and India’s first and largest indoor theme park.