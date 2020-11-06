With its bold, vibrant hues and a captivating camera, Galaxy S20 FE becomes a hit with content creators

Samsung launched Galaxy S20 FE smartphone on September 23, much to the excitement of the fan of photography and social media. It’s a do-it-all flagship smartphone, at an affordable price point, made even more enticing by the ongoing festive offers.

Galaxy S20 FE comes in five stunning colors and sports a Pro-grade Triple Lens Camera. It’s got a best-in-class 16.40cm (6.5”) sAMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), and a 4,500 mAh battery.

A feature of Galaxy S20 FE that is being loved by the fans of photography is the Triple Camera set-up. There’s the 12MP primary lens (using Samsung’s ISOCELL sensor) with an f/1.8 aperture. Then there is the 12MP Ultra-wide Lens (with a 123-degree field-of-view) and a fixed-focus and f/2.2 aperture. Last but not the least, is the 8MP f/2.4 3X Telephoto lens. Both the main and telephoto lenses come with optical image stabilization (OIS) for ensuring that you capture all the action without any shake.

Samsung teamed up with some of India’s leading content creators to showcase the capabilities of the Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE turns creators into fans

Auditya Venkatesh is a traveller and photographer. He likes to tell a story, one image at a time. His portfolio is quite diverse—from pets to photos of the sky and everything in between.

Auditya got his hands on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone a couple of weeks ago and shot some amazing photos, as can be seen from the Instagram post above. The close-ups of the flower and the leaf are remarkable and the details captured make these every day moments look epic. Take a look at the slow-mo video of Diesel, the puppy, and you’ll understand just how versatile the camera system is at capturing stills as well as action shorts.

Shaaz Jung has been one of the most featured India wildlife photographers in recent times, especially because of his stunning shots of the elusive Black Panther from the jungles of southern India that went viral. Take a look at his feed and just how the Galaxy S20 FE has been able to impress the photography aficionado in him by providing the necessary hardware and image processing capabilities to meet the rigors of serious nature photography. He is impressed by the Pro Mode on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. With the Pro Mode, the control is in your hands. You can adjust the ISO, shutter speed, and exposure levels and even add filters on the go to get the desired output.

Sudhir Shivaram, a renowned wildlife photographer, is another Samsung Galaxy Expert. He hosts his own online photography courses and conducts wildlife tours. Shivaram also took the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE into the wild and came back with some wonderful results.

The 30X Space Zoom capabilities of Galaxy S20 FE are what stood out for him, especially when it came to bird photography. That along with the wide-angle lens is a great combination. Using the Pro Mode, Shivaram was able to adjust the white balance, ISO, shutter speed and create an image that was breathtaking.

The behind-the-scenes video (which can be seen at the end of this post) gives you a brief look into just how these shots were made. Don’t forget to check it out!

It’s not just the avid photographers, but avid travelers Bruised Passports (aka Savi and Vid) also shared their experience of using Galaxy S20 FE. They are an award-winning writer-photographer duo and Galaxy Experts.Their Instagram page has quite an eclectic mix of travel photographs and videos. Most recently, the duo took to Instagram to showcase 5 festive looks inspired by the 5 colors of Galaxy S20 FE.

The duo had earlier also shared their favourite photos, inspired by the five eclectic colors of the Galaxy S20 FE. You, too, can choose your favourite Galaxy S20 FE from the colourful line-up to capture gram-worthy photos! Furthermore, to celebrate the festive season, they gave away a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone to one lucky person like earlier creators.

Uday Mohite is a Samsung Galaxy Expert illustrator from Mumbai and also runs his own YouTube channel. Uday also participated in the Fandom Challenge which was a part of the week-long celebration aptly names the “Fan Week” and showcased the five stunning hues of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in a unique way using his flair of art and colors.

Uday has surrounded the device with drawings and expressed just what he feels about each and every color. It is a unique way of expressing his love for the vibrant hues of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Indeed, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the smartphone to own this festive season. It has captured the fancy of some of the leading social content creators, and if you want to own a smartphone that rally spruces up your timeline and gets you those likes and shares, look no further. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can we yours at ₹44999, as a part of an ongoing festive offer. In addition, there are limited-period benefits of ₹5600 which can be availed.Click here to know all about Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and make it yours this festive season.