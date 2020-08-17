With more than 700 patents filed, Chandigarh University makes national record in the field of research and innovation

In a globalized world, the role and contribution of an academic institution in the field of research and innovation is significant for a nation’s development and sustainability. If you consider the cases of developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany and the UK, you will find that it is imperative to have knowledge-driven growth based on innovation. The quest for knowledge is the basic principle behind research. The quality of research work directly translates into the quality of teaching and learning in the classroom, thereby benefiting the students, the society and the country. The promotion of research in a huge and diverse country like India will help the nation evolve as a knowledge reservoir in the international arena.

Working robustly on the mission to make India a self-reliant nation, Chandigarh University has been ranked as the leading standalone university to have filed the highest number patents by the Government of India’s Office Controller General of Patent Design and Trademarks. According to the latest data released by the government of India’s Office Controller General of patent design and trademarks for the year 2018-19, Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has emerged as one of the leading universities with the highest number of 336 patents filed by its students and faculty.

According to statistics, 23 IITs have jointly filed 557 patentsfollowed by 336 patents filed by Chandigarh University alone, followed by 239 patents filed by India’s leading IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The fourth position in this list is held by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with 202 patents, followed by PSU Company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), which got the fifth rank by filing 135 patents.

Students of Chandigarh University showcasing their patents. ( Chandigarh University )

Continuing in its mission to emerge as a Centre-of-Excellence in the field of research & innovation, Chandigarh University has filed more than 700 patents in just seven years of its inception. While giving details about the patents filed by university students and faculty, Dr. R.S.Bawa, Pro-Chancellor Chandigarh University, said, “The Department of Mechanical Engineering leads with 176 patents filed, followed by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering with 59 patents and 44 patents by the Department of Computer Science.” Understanding its institutional social responsibility, students and faculty of Biotechnology and Pharmacy at Chandigarh University are contributing to the field of research and have filled more than 25 patents in the field of Health Sciences and Medicine, which is yet another way of contributing towards society, the Pro-Chancellor added.

“Higher education institutions or universities have a major role to play in the field of research, which contributes towards the economic prosperity of any nation,” said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University. “We at Chandigarh University through our intensive R&D initiatives are trying to convert Make in India dream turn into a reality so that our country no longer has to be dependent on other nations like USA, Japan for the transfer of technology,” he added. Due to robust work being undertaken by Core Research Groups, the number of patents filed by Chandigarh University has increased from 336 to 700 in 2019.

Automobile Engineering students of Chandigarh University showing the Biometric Kit designed and developed for two-wheelers to check auto-theft cases. ( Chandigarh University )

The campus of Chandigarh University hosts more than 30 ultra-modern R&D labs and Innovation Centers established by top-notch companies such as Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, SAP Labs, IBM, Honda, Hyundai, Volvo-Eicher, Virtusa, IHG Academy, The Taj Academy, Piramal Foundation and others, where students are given hands-on practical exposure on new-age technologies under the guidance of industry experts. The university has earmarked an annual budget of Rs. 6.5 crore for research and Innovation, which is assigned to the Core Research Groups for the development of futuristic products and technologies.

Dr. Sanjeet Singh, Dean Research, CU, said, “The economic status of a nation depends upon the efforts by the respective countries in the field of research and innovation. Developed nations such as US, Japan and Germany are amongst the top nations which have a major share in global innovation index, whereas countries like India lag behind and are dependent on such countries for new-age technologies”. As per data available from world intellectual property organization (WIPO), with more than 1.5 million patents filed, China leads the list of countries that have filed the maximum number of patents in 2019, followed by the USA with 0.6 million. India has been ranked 7th in this list with more than 50,000 patents being filed in 2019, with just a 2.3 % increase over the last year. The main reason attributed to the current situation is that India with 0.85% contribution of its GDP for R&D currently ranks 52nd amongst the nations which contribute a higher percentage of their GDP towards research and innovation.