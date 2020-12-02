With people from all across the world running, ADHM 2020 turns out to be a huge success

Winters in Delhi are synonymous with chai, food festivals, gajar ka halwa, morning walks, shawls, and layers. But if you are a running enthusiast, you would also know it as the time for the annual Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM). The marathon has been listed as a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, as per the IAAF. It’s one of the events that elite runners from across the world look forward to for months.

This year was different though. With everything happening, you might be wondering if ADHM got cancelled too. Well, being technology-forward brands, instead of cancelling the event, Airtel and Procam came up with an innovative solution for it. This year, there was an app-based marathon, which meant people could participate from anywhere around the world. As for the on-ground event, it took the usual route from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 29. But this was only for the elite runners. This time around, world-record Brigid Kosgei and Ababel Yeshaneh graced the event.

How runners participated from the app

To run remotely, people had to register for the race either on the Airtel Thanks App or the ADHM website. They had a choice between the Half Marathon (21.09km), Open 10K or the Great Delhi 5K Run. After completing the form, they got a downloadable e-Bib that they could keep as a memento of the race. They then had to download the ADHM app (available on both Google Play Store as well as Appstore), and they were all set to go!

Participants had from November 25 till the end of the day on the November 29 to complete the run. They could pick any convenient time and location in that slot. Once they hit the race button on the ADHM app, it started recording the distance and time and compared it with every other runner to declare a winner.

Here’s a sneak peek.

The app also included an array of features for an enhanced running experience. Along with the timing and distance tracker, there were some inspiring audio soundscapes as well. Participants who finished the half marathon or the Open 10K, also received a once-in-a-lifetime personalised Unity medal that had been specially crafted for this year’s edition. The medal was inspired by the Ashoka Chakra and depicted the 24 spokes. They represent the 24 human values that are needed to evolve.

ADHM in a new avatar

This was one of the first global sporting events to be hosted by India this year and all mandatory safety protocols were maintained. The elite athletes stayed in bio-secure zones and tested twice while they were in Delhi. They were allowed to run only on the day of the marathon.

This year, ADHM also got a new logo and identity. The tagline was ‘#GoBeyond—go beyond convention, go beyond what’s expected, and push the boundaries of what’s possible.’ The new logo captured the spirit and the story of every event.

ADHM has always been a testament to our strong will and with this, Airtel has once again proved that nothing can stop us. It’s a new era for runners!