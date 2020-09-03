With the sleekest design and 6 AI Portrait Cameras, OPPO F17 Pro is the smartphone you’ve been waiting for!

The F17 Pro is another runaway success for OPPO. It’s the sleekest smartphone of 2020 and comes with best-in-class hardware as well as software. (OPPO)

Be it the ultra-fast super VOOC charging solution, use of artificial intelligence (AI) or camera capabilities, OPPO has been the frontrunner of launching some of the firsts in the smartphone industry. The brand has consistently pioneered technological innovation to delight consumers with something better each time. And its latest offering, the OPPO F17 Pro, is no different.

The 2nd of September 2020 was a day like no other. Consumers across India got to witness the first-of-its-kind online music launch for the F17 Pro. Hosted by actor Rithvik Dhanjani along with fantastic performances by Raftaar and Harrdy Sandhu, the star-studded evening reflected OPPO’s commitment to take innovation to newer heights. With all these innovative campaigns and a flawless YouTube live stream, the F17 Pro got off to a fantastic start in India.

OPPO’s F series has been a consumer favourite, especially for millennials and new-age trendsetters. From the first selfie camera to the first motorised pop-up camera, the highly celebrated F series has perfectly combined aesthetics and technology to bring out path-breaking products that have set new benchmarks.

The F17 Pro is another runaway success for the company. It’s the sleekest smartphone of 2020 and comes with best-in-class hardware as well as software. It’s not a long wait until September 7, when the smartphone goes on sale in India. Here’s a brief dive into what the F17 Pro has in store for consumers.

Stunningly designed

Gone are the days when smartphones only came with a handful of features while weighing a lot. The OPPO F17 Pro changes the definition of a sleek smartphone. Touted the sleekest smartphone of 2020, the F17 Pro boasts a thinness of 7.48mm and weighs only 164 grams. Its ultra-lightweight profile means it can easily fit into any pocket.

It is also ergonomically sound. While being so sleek, the smartphone does not compromise on its grip. It offers a comfortable hold and is a delight to use one-handed. OPPO has utilised the industry-first “220-degree rounded edge design technique’ to prevent sharp edges, elevating your smartphone experience.

It also introduces this year’s top industry trend for smartphones- the Shinny Matte finish. This unique finish ensures an intriguing play of light where the light is reflected in different patterns. The F17 Pro gives the consumer a chance to elevate their style quotient while also allowing them to flaunt it wherever they go. The Shiny Matte comes in Magic Blue, Matte Black and Metallic White.

The smartphone’s ultra-sleek design is complimented with a vibrant and super clear 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display. A sleek design, comfortable hold and a bigger screen makes the F17 Pro a must have.

Fantastic AI cameras

One of the standout features of the F17 Pro is the six AI portrait cameras- a quad-camera setup on the rear and dual cameras on the front. The quad-camera setup - stacked in a 2x2 array - consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a pair of 2MP mono cameras. On the front are a 16MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera.

It’s one thing to have stellar hardware. It’s a whole different ballgame when that is elevated with nifty camera enhancements on the software side. The F17 Pro comes with six features that are sure to make clicking photos a whole lot more fun.

There’s the AI Portrait Color, where the background is faded with a stylistic frame and the foreground remains in their original colours. AI Super Night Portrait is for those who want to brighten up the night. With this, one can click clearer portrait shots in low-light conditions. AI Night Flare Bokeh is for creating those night-time masterpieces. It’s as simple as clicking a portrait shot in front of a streetlight or a night market. The resulting photos come with a flared light effect. With Dual Lens Bokeh, one can take portrait shots with multiple people in the frame.The Bokeh effect works perfectly well in videos as well. AI Super Clear Portrait helps reconstruct the images in case of a blurry shot while AI Beautification 2.0 preserves the natural skin tones in photos.

Unparalleled performance

All these features work best when the hardware under-the-hood can handle it. Thanks to the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, the OPPO F17 Pro can handle whatever you throw at it. One not only gets a graphics boost, but also many AI-camera enhancements that improves depth processing, faster scene segmentation, pixel-level adjustments, and more effective noise reduction.

The exclusive HyperEngine technology ensures seamless functionality even if you play heavy-loading games. This makes multitasking incredibly easy. You can switch from one app to another without any lag or watch a Netflix movie or play Call of Duty. The Helio P95 chipset provides not only provides a raw performance boost, but also many camera and gaming enhancements that are sure to get the consumer excited.

Fast charging solutions

One of the most touted features of the F-series devices has been the VOOC charging proprietary technology. This time around, the F17 Pro comes with a powerful 4000 mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. With just five minutes of charge, one can get five hours of talk time. Furthermore, it only takes about 53 minutes to go from 0-100%.

OPPO’s 30W VOOC charging proprietary technology is a TUV Rheinland-certified safety charging system. Your smartphone will never heat up and freeze owing to heavy applications. The F17 Pro also features the AI Night Charging. We usually charge our smartphones when we go to sleep while the device keeps charging through the night. This hampers the smartphone’s performance and slows it down. The F17 Pro’s AI Algorithm makes sure that 100% charging is completed at an AI-determined morning wake time.

Smoothest OS

The F17 Pro comes with OPPO’s latest ColorOS 7.2 software, which is based on Android 10. It’s a smooth and uncluttered UI and comes with the anti-lagging algorithm for an uninterrupted experience. The algorithm detects and clear data that causes your smartphone to freeze.

Your smartphone is not just a machine but an extension of your own style. The brand-new Color0S 7.2 introduces a lightweight Infinite Edge design that offers number of customizations. You get an immersive gaming experience, a fast, stable and long-lasting battery, and impressive camera capabilities among many other specs. Through big data analysis, the operating system ensures that your smartphone is optimised at all time.

From Multi-User Mode to Infinite Edge design and from Doc Vault to OPPO translate, with ColorOS7.2, OPPO is staying one step ahead of the competition.

Air gestures

But wait, what’s a smartphone without a trick up its sleeve? For the F17 Pro, it is the Air Gestures. One can simply pick a call by waving their hands. And they can be as far as 20-50 centimetre from the smartphone. It’s that simple!

A flauntastic smartphone

OPPO has, time and again, found a synergy between artistry and technology to be reflected in each of their products. And the F17 Pro encapsulates this perfectly. The brand has leveraged its R&D capabilities to come up with a masterpiece that promises to be the trendsetter of the year.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the OPPO F17 Pro! Priced at Rs. 22,990, the smartphone will hit retail stores and all major online channels on September 7.