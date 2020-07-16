You need India’s most loved Luxury Limousine, here’s why

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is not just a car. A means of commute, we mean. It’s an ambassador of your discerning personality. It’s a symbol of how much you have achieved. It’s a reminder of the good times spent on the road with loved ones. It’s proof that luxury can be experienced even in the middle of traffic. It’s an investment that will never run out. It’s an answer to your geeky dreams. And it’s only getting irresistible.

The E-Class cars consolidate the German automobile makers’ unique India story. Make way for the Mercedes-Benz Longwheel Base E-Class that’s available in E200 and E220D in two variants: Expression and Exclusive. India is also the only country to have the right-hand drive version of the Long Wheelbase new E-Class.

So what should you expect? In its 10th generation, the new E-Class is a comprehensive business sedan that intelligently blends driving performance with unmatched luxury and comfort, visibly innovative high-grade appointments, and safety features that are simply the best. That’s just for starters. Let’s tell you exactly why a Mercedes-Benz Base E-Class car should be in your garage right now.

It’s dynamic on the road

With the new Mercedes-Benz Longwheel Base E-Class, you can spare yourself the ‘petrol vs diesel’ debate because both its petrol and diesel engine offerings are at par. The OM654 series 4-cylinder diesel engine cuts the noise and vibrations significantly, bringing the level of refinement virtually to that of petrol engines. As for its petrol variant, direct injection, multi-spark ignition and demand-controlled ancillary units work together to give a mileage that’s simply impressive.

Its 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission revs up the fuel efficiency while dramatically reducing the gaps between gear changes, leading to better acceleration. To make your ride smoother and jolt-free, it has brought in the Air Body Control suspension for the first time. It adapts to the different driving points (cornering, braking, bumping, etc) and speeds quickly.

Moving inside. On the console is the Dynamic Select Controller which lets you switch your driving experience just with a tap. Go from the comfortable to gliding to extremely sporty made or vary parameters like the steering or the powertrain at your will.

Style and function – It’s got both

With the elongated bonnet coupled with a coupé-esque roof, short overhangs, a long wheelbase, large wheels and taut flanks, Mercedes-Benz Longwheel Base E-Class is assuredly stylish yet functional. Take the case of electronically-controlled rain sensors on the windscreen that make driving under unfavourable weather conditions intuitive.

Interiors exude of home. ARTICO man-made leather, open-pore wood and velour floor mats lend a premium feel to the cabin. While the three rear seats come with a headrest each and reclining angle of up to 37 degrees to support the upper body ergonomically, the long wheelbase provides ample legroom. Plus, backbenchers can connect with the world almost effortlessly with the rear touchscreen.

With a futuristic-looking, 12.3-inch screen, the Windscreen Cockpit will win the nerds over while the Burmester surround sound with 13 high-end performance speakers will keep your party going. And guess what? You no longer have to wait to charge your phones because they’ve got wireless charging.

Tech that matters

Mercedes-Benz has not only redefined luxury driving but also revolutionised the connected car tech. Their Mercedes Me Connect App is a befitting ode to our modern life. It offers real-time car analytics (think fuel level) and updates about the traffic ahead. It lets you operate windows, sunroof and car lock - from anywhere, anytime! The ‘Vehicle Finder’ helps you locate your car in a mall by setting off the horns and lights. With ‘Geo-fencing’, you can set a perimeter for the car movement and receive notifications if it goes off the radar. All in all, your Merc is always under your control and watch regardless of your physical location.

Stringent safety

Mercedes-Benz Longwheel Base E-Class takes the onus of safe driving very seriously and so, it’s packed with features that will help you tackle the unforeseen dangers on the road. They range from full LED headlamps, active parking assist PARKTRONIC and reversing camera to adaptive brake lights, dual front airbags, front side airbags, curtain airbags, seven knee bags for drivers, and drowsiness detection systems, tyre pressure loss warning system, pedestrian protection mechanism.

The Mercedes-Benz Long Wheelbase E-Class offers luxury, innovation and safety at an intriguing value proposition of Rs57,50,000 (E 200 Expression), Rs61,50,000 (E 200 Exclusive), Rs58,50,000 (E 220 D Expression) and Rs62,50,000 (E 220 D Exclusive). So what are you thinking?