You will not believe what this year’s online poker champ has in store

What is the best way to declare you are at the top of your game? Well, for a king who has vanquished all, nothing short of a crown will do justice. This is exactly what the winner of the 2020 India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) finale will get - a crown created with 18K pure gold, majestically studded with diamonds and other gemstones.

No wonder the celebrity contestants are so excited. “Looking at everyone’s excitement for the crown, the battle is undeniably going to get crazier as we proceed towards the finale. I am absolutely kicked about winning the biggest tournament ever and the special crown. I am sure the feeling would be unreal. I am going to click 1000000 pictures as soon as I get hold of the crown,” says actor and model, Disha Pandey.

TV actor Krystle D’Souza adds,”What really excites me is that not only can I win a champion title, but an actual GOLD CROWN studded with diamonds and jewels. I would like to flaunt it just like a Queen and invite my friends over to chill and show it off as a legacy I have earned, so that I can inspire them to be a part of India biggest poker championship — IOPC.”

The amazing top prize has also led to increased competition. Actor Anita Hassanandani says, “Girls love crowns. What will the boys do with it anyway? I think women are underestimated when it comes to poker and this year at IOPC with the crown involved, I have a strong feeling that it’s going to be a woman who’s going to win this, so why not me! If I win the crown, I am going to brag and how!”

Actor, model and TV host Karan Wahi adds, “On usual days, I play poker just for fun but the moment I saw the first glance of the IOPC crown, I am all in to win the championship. And considering the tournament sees the best of poker players from all over the country, I am taking it very seriously. It would be great to win IOPC.”

In its 2nd edition, the IOPC promises to be a true test of endurance and skill. It will further fuel the increasing popularity of poker - especially in its online format.

Amin Rozani, Co-founder and MD of the Spartan Poker, says, “We are indeed happy to have received an overwhelming response for the crown from all the poker enthusiasts. We try to add interesting elements with every IOPC edition and this time we decided to get the crown.”

He adds, “Hosting this championship with the largest GTD (Guaranteed Prize Pool) and the Crown has created ripples amongst the poker community. We aim to provide bigger and better gaming experience to poker players across the country.”

This year’s IOPC is truly a celeb fest.

“Honestly, I got super excited when I heard about the crown. And I am going to put my best efforts to claim this precious crown. I have already started making plans in my head about my first date. Being a foodie, I will binge on my favorite food with my crown right next to me so that I can feast like a royal. Post my feast, I will pose with the crown in front of the mirror to see myself at the top of the world,” says TV actor and VJ, Varun Sood.

Meanwhile, for actor Siddhant Kapoor there are more reasons to win - like sharing a part of the bounty for a good cause. “I have my eyes glued on to the IOPC crown. This event always brought me an adrenaline rush and I have never missed playing IOPC. I am even more excited and all prepared to Battle for the Crown. Poker has been my passion, so earning out of it was never my goal and with the country’s situation as such, 10% of my winnings will be given for a good cause. My aim is just playing with all my heart and of course winning the crown,” he says.