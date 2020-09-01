Your dream smartphone is here! With 6 AI Portrait Cameras and the sleekest design, OPPO F17 Pro is an absolute stunner

Committed to providing users with a premium smartphone experience, OPPO- the world’s leading smart device manufacturer- has consistently broken the glass ceiling of the tech landscape. Offering customers with the best-in-class features that are also aesthetically superior, OPPO has proven to be a consumer favourite. The first-ever online music launch of the OPPO F17 Pro reflects the brand endeavour to push the barriers and create new milestones in customer engagement. The September 2nd launch exemplifies OPPO’s customer-centric marketing innovation which will surely leave the fans captivated.

OPPO has been constantly striving to innovate not only in terms of their products but also marketing strategies that reverberate with the heart and soul of the young audience and highlight OPPO’s youthful brand ethos. OPPO thrives on consumer engagement and to that end, they have always on the lookout for creating interesting touch points for our consumers. Music is one such powerful tool that brings people together and helps connect better with the millennials at a stronger level. Earlier this year, OPPO illuminated the Mumbai skyline with India’s biggest drone show with the launch of Reno 3 Pro. The awe-inspiring display proved to be an unforgettable experience for the viewers while building a stronger connection with the new-age millennial.

Gone are the days of traditional product launches and unimaginative speeches. Now is the time to provide customers with the very best of technological innovation- be it the product itself or other initiatives. The online music launch of the OPPO F17 Pro is aimed at doing exactly that. The fun-filled online launch will also showcase some stunning performances by Raftaar and Harry Sandhu. Coupled with actor Rithvik Dhanjani as the show host and fashion influencer Nikki Mehra, this is a music concert you don’t want to miss.

Since the launch of the first OPPO F1 back in 2016, the F-series has stood out in the crowd, thanks to a couple of firsts in the industry, such as the motorized pop-up cameras. Today, millennials, social media influencers, and trendsetters swear by the F-Series smartphone range. The F17 Pro takes it forward with the sleekest design of 2020 and six AI portrait cameras. Equipped with best-in-class hardware and software, it is going to be on top of everyone’s shopping list.

Design

OPPO’s focus on design ensures that your smartphone is always the centre of attention. The F17 Pro exudes pure beauty with the sleekest design of 2020. The ultra-slim smartphone sports a thinness of just 7.48mm and weighs merely 164 grams. Its lightweight profile does not compromise on its performance. A seamless functionality ensures that you always have an elevated smartphone experience.

The ergonomics of the smartphone is optimised with the introduction of the 220-degree rounded edge design technique. This ensures that the F17 Pro has no sharp edges while offering you a comfortable grip.

OPPO has ensured that the F17 Pro makes you the showstopper wherever you go with its Shinny Matte design. Touted the industry trend of 2020 for smartphones, this unique finish gives the smartphone a classy look that reflects light in various pattern.

6 AI cameras

OPPO’s innovation in camera technology has made it an industry pioneer. The OPPO F17 Pro comes with 6 AI-enabled portrait cameras- a quad-camera set-up on the rear and dual-cameras on the front. The quad-camera set-up consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide angle camera, a pair of 2MP mono cameras. On the front, there is a 16MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera.

The AI camera set-up comes with an array of software features that enhances the photography experience of the user, in a natural way. You can fade the background or brighten up photos taken in low light conditions with the F17 Pro. Its wide range of features will make each of your photograph a work of art.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience

From its ultra-sleek profile to its superior camera capabilities, the OPPO F17 Pro is the trailblazer of the year. The smartphone comes equipped with an exhaustive list of features to make sure you have a premium experience at anytime and anywhere. With so much on offer, it is no wonder that the online music launch is being eagerly awaited. Going by OPPO’s track record of innovative experimentations to augment user experience, the virtual concert will be anything but ordinary.

The launch will be streamed live on all major social media platforms as well as on OPPO’s official social handles. Get ready for the ultimate music launch!

We can already feel the excitement building up—what about you?