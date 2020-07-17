Your search for the perfect home ends at the HT Virtual Real Estate Expo!

The expo allows you to look for what’s on offer in the market across varied real estate developers, all from the safe confines of your home. (istock)

Did your search for a dream home get stalled due to the outbreak of Covid-19? With the Indian real estate industry reeling under impact of Covid-19, it may be a good time to negotiate a deal on an apartment you would like to buy.

As the use of technology gains traction in the real estate sector and an increasing number of developers move online to showcase what they have in store for home buyers, Hindustan Times is organizing India’s first ever Virtual Real Estate Expo from July 22 to July 26. The expo allows you to look for what’s on offer in the market across varied real estate developers, all from the safe confines of your home.

The concept of a virtual expo is very interesting. Home buyers will be able to walk through the virtual stalls set up by developers where they will showcase their properties on offer. They can go on a virtual tour of sample apartments through 360-degree-view videos to get a feel of the space and surroundings. Also available in the shop window are numerous exclusive properties which will be up for grabs at attractive discounts and offers.

To make the experience seamless for home buyers, live chat bots have been incorporated into the expo to address queries by site visitors, real time. The expo will see participation from some of the leading developers in the country including KLJ Developers Pvt. Ltd, Mapsko Group, Omaxe Limited, Raheja Developers, Sobha Ltd., Tata Value Homes, Unity Group, Wave Group and World Trade Centre.

The event is set to redefine real estate buying and selling, which was so-far considered impossible without site visits and getting a “real feel” of the home you want to invest into. In the past few months since the lockdown, developers and home buyers alike have turned online and there has been a surge of enquiries for new homes, especially in the ready to move in category.

Also on offer are a range of commercial and retail realty options, which are fast becoming the preferred investment options for many, especially in these times when other asset classes are highly volatile. Commercial and retail properties offer security of investment with appreciation of your capital and high returns. There is also a sense of pride associated with such ownerships.

The start-up culture has also created a new demand for co-working spaces which can be accessed anywhere and at any time without the hassles of maintaining a traditional office set-up with its costs and operational expenses. The Expo catches in on this growing trend and visitors will get an opportunity to see such options as well.

Globally, the virtual marketplace is commonly used to buy and rent property, a trend that is fast catching up in the country. The virtual tours can be used to shortlist homes and buyers can choose to make one visit instead to multiple ones before making the final purchase.

There is something for everyone at the expo. It is the perfect opportunity for home buyers to look at what is available in upcoming projects from different developers all under one roof. So, you don’t even need to scan through multiple websites.

The real estate market has seen a mixed response due to the pandemic. While some potential buyers have postponed buying a home due to salary cuts or job cuts, those who are looking out to purchase one now are at an advantage due to the deals and discounts being offered by developers.

Don’t miss the chance. To register for the Hindustan Times Virtual Real Estate Expo, click here and find your dream abode.