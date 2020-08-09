5 popular social media challenges which went viral

Five challenges that had taken the internet by storm

Ice, ice, baby

Star participants: Daler Mehndi & Sania Mirza

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, 2014, encouraged nominees to be filmed with a bucket of ice-water being poured over their heads. If they forfeit, they make a financial donation.

Why this worked? “It was for a great cause and the perfect OG challenge. This is one of the first to go viral,” says fitness and fashion influencer Baseer Ali. Popular as @baseer_bob, he has 1 m followers on Instagram.

Kiki, do you love me?

Star participants: Norah Fatehi & Varun Sharma

Canadian rapper Drake’s 2018 release In My Feelings went viral as the Kiki Challenge, where participants jumped out of a moving car and filmed themselves dancing to the song alongside the car.

Why this worked?“People got too involved although it was dangerous,” says Baseer.

Spot the difference

Star participants: Padma Lakshmi & Vir Das

The 10-year Challenge was meant to highlight how well people had aged. It spread like wildfire when celebs started sharing two side-by-side photographs of themselves 10 years apart.

Why this worked? “Reliving childhood memories is fun so I’m happy that someone created this challenge,” says travel and beauty influencer Meghna Kaur. Known as @shetroublemaker, she has 844k followers on Instagram.

Caffeine high

Star participants: Neil Nitin Mukesh & Pooja Dhingra

One of the first challenges to surface after the worldwide lockdown kicked in, the Dalgona Coffee Challenge was born from people missing frothy coffee.

Why this worked? “This was a cool one as it was easy to participate. Besides, it’s timing was good,” says Baseer.

Women on top

Star participants: Bhumi Pednekar & Ivanka Trump

The recent Women For Women challenge, where women are posting black-and- white pictures of themselves, and nominating others is all the rage.

Why this worked? “This has to be my favourite one but I’m not sure if all women participating in it are aware of the motive behind it, which is to empower fellow women!”

From HT Brunch, August 9, 2020

