Sections
Home / Brunch / 5 popular social media challenges which went viral

5 popular social media challenges which went viral

Popular social media challenges that caught our imaginations, and what made them click

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 07:33 IST

By Karishma Kuenzang, Hindustan Times

Five challenges that had taken the internet by storm

Ice, ice, baby

Star participants: Daler Mehndi & Sania Mirza

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, 2014, encouraged nominees to be filmed with a bucket of ice-water being poured over their heads. If they forfeit, they make a financial donation.

Why this worked? “It was for a great cause and the perfect OG challenge. This is one of the first to go viral,” says fitness and fashion influencer Baseer Ali. Popular as @baseer_bob, he has 1 m followers on Instagram.

Kiki, do you love me?

Star participants: Norah Fatehi & Varun Sharma

Canadian rapper Drake’s 2018 release In My Feelings went viral as the Kiki Challenge, where participants jumped out of a moving car and filmed themselves dancing to the song alongside the car.

Why this worked?“People got too involved although it was dangerous,” says Baseer.



Spot the difference

Star participants: Padma Lakshmi & Vir Das

The 10-year Challenge was meant to highlight how well people had aged. It spread like wildfire when celebs started sharing two side-by-side photographs of themselves 10 years apart.

Why this worked? “Reliving childhood memories is fun so I’m happy that someone created this challenge,” says travel and beauty influencer Meghna Kaur. Known as @shetroublemaker, she has 844k followers on Instagram.

Caffeine high

Star participants: Neil Nitin Mukesh & Pooja Dhingra

One of the first challenges to surface after the worldwide lockdown kicked in, the Dalgona Coffee Challenge was born from people missing frothy coffee.

Why this worked? “This was a cool one as it was easy to participate. Besides, it’s timing was good,” says Baseer.

Women on top

Star participants: Bhumi Pednekar & Ivanka Trump

The recent Women For Women challenge, where women are posting black-and- white pictures of themselves, and nominating others is all the rage.

Why this worked? “This has to be my favourite one but I’m not sure if all women participating in it are aware of the motive behind it, which is to empower fellow women!”

From HT Brunch, August 9, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Natasha Suri tests positive for Covid-19, will skip promotions of Dangerous
Aug 09, 2020 08:38 IST
Jaishankar talks of RCEP, says it is important not to get into false choice on FTAs
Aug 09, 2020 08:29 IST
Man found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, police register case
Aug 09, 2020 08:28 IST
West Bengal: Covid-19 death toll surpasses 2,000
Aug 09, 2020 08:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.