A chef’s best-kept secrets

Prateek dishes out the recipe for a sumptuous leftover dish

Is there a formula for a tasty leftover dish?

-JC, New Delhi

Always keep some quality hot sauce and cheese in your pantry for quick-fix snacks. Sandwich leftover veggies in bread with hot sauce and cheese and you’re set!

Leftover rice is great for arancini. Mix rice with two kinds of cheese: mozzarella (or any stretchy variety) and Parmesan (or any sharp cheese) with chilli flakes and egg. Bacon, if you have on hand. Deep fry, like all good things!

Weave leftover dal into the stuffing of parathas with potatoes and onions, and some herbs or extra ajwain and cumin.

Strong contender

In the time of a pandemic, share one dish that you think is fortified with every immunity booster one needs.

-Preetii Chawla, Mumbai

Kashmiri kahwa with plenty of black pepper, ginger and turmeric. Alternatively, make a cocktail consisting of turmeric, ginger, honey, lime, and a healthy shot of gin!

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, September 27, 2020

