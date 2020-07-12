Sections
“A relationship rule I always follow is respect,” says Neha Dhupia

The actress tells us what she loves about her husband, Angad Bedi and shares how motherhood has changed her

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:59 IST

By Veenu Singh, Hindustan Times

Neha Dhupia says the best thing about marriage is companionship. Location courtesy: Roadies Cafe, Noida (Sanchit Khanna)

All about Neha

Date of birth: August 27
Sun sign: Virgo
Place of birth: Kochi
Hometown: Delhi
School/college: The Army Public School/ Jesus and Mary College, Delhi
First break: A play titled Graffiti directed by Roshan Abbas
High point of your life: Becoming a mother
Low point of your life: That each day has only 24 hours!

If not an actress, what would you have been?
An athlete or an IFS officer.

Cool! So, what would you say is the best and the worst thing about Bollywood?
That it brings out the best and the worst in people!

Name the last show you binge-watched.
The Family Man.

Tell us the craziest thing a fan has done for you.
On Roadies, someone tattooed my face on his back.



And one thing that nobody knows about you...?
That I was born with a silver streak in my hair.

Who would you still swipe right on Tinder?
Arvind Vashisht from Inside Edge (that’s my husband!).

List three things you love about your husband, Angad Bedi.
His sense of humour, his positivity and the fact that he is still old school.

And things you hate…?
That he’s never on time and always delays stuff. Angad is obsessed with films, there’s no break from talking movies and there are times when we see the same film six times!

What’s the best thing about marriage?
Companionship.

And a relationship rule you always follow...?
Respect.

In what ways has motherhood changed you?
I’ve become better at time management and plan things in advance now.

The perfect romantic getaway for you would be...?
Being on the beach with lots of sleep and food.

Finally, a perfect Sunday for you would be…?
One spent doing nothing.

Facts

First app i check in the morning: Instagram
Last Insta post: Throwback picture of monsoon last year
Most used app: WhatsApp
Least used app: Calculator
Favourite Insta filter: None

