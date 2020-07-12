Alex Costa’s video for every guy’s ‘what-to-wear’ woes for and something for a Simpson’s fan in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits
Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:10 IST
Brazilian-American YouTuber Alex Costa’s video on how to build a cool wardrobe with 10 basics will wash away every guy’s what-to-wear woes!
Do stories behind different kinds of seats and chairs intrigue you? Check out @museumofdesignexcellence for some cool stuff
The official Twitter handle @TheSimpsons is super engaging for all die-hard fans