Alex Costa’s video for every guy’s ‘what-to-wear’ woes for and something for a Simpson’s fan in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:10 IST

By Team HT Brunch,

Watch Alex Costa’s YouTube video to give your wardrobe a twist and fans can feast on the offfical Twitter handle of Simpsons

Brazilian-American YouTuber Alex Costa’s video on how to build a cool wardrobe with 10 basics will wash away every guy’s what-to-wear woes!

Do stories behind different kinds of seats and chairs intrigue you? Check out @museumofdesignexcellence for some cool stuff



The official Twitter handle @TheSimpsons is super engaging for all die-hard fans

