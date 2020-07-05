Sections
Amandla Stenberg’s make-up tutorial and a glance at Bollywood’s yesteryear pictures in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 06:27 IST

By Team HT Brunch, Hindustan Times

Watch Amandla Stenberg’s beauty tutorials and scroll through @bombaybasanti’s handle for rare photos of Bollywood actors

Watch 

Activist and actor Amandla Stenberg tells you how to get those smoky eyes, box-braids and sleek brows in a detailed Vogue video

Tap



With rare photos and memories, @bombaybasanti captures the essence of Bollywood and celebrates it beautifully



Follow

 

If you love Royal Mail Stamps and collectibles, then the official twitter handle @RoyalMailStamps is your real treasure trove

From HT Brunch, July 5, 2020

