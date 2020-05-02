Download Appiness: 5 apps to keep boredom at bay
A tech expert picks 5 best apps for fitness, food and other things you like
Aaptiv
Work it out
Missing your gym? Not anymore! Aaptiv puts a personal trainer in your ear, who talks you through every activity. It also features licensed music, enabling you to make your own playlist within the app.
What I like best: The variety of workouts
What I like least: One of the expensive apps
Other options for you to try: Peloton, FitON, Nike training club
One incident that left me surprised when I was using the app is that it motivated me to take care of myself by reminding me to drink water and eat my greens!
Headspace
Good vibes only
Just Breathe! We all are going through a stressful time and Headspace offers guided meditation sessions to get you through.
What I like best: Easy to navigate
What I like least: Not enough variety
Other options for you to try: Calm, Buddhify, Aware
One incident that left me surprised when I was using the app was that I started to sleep better.
Houseparty
Why so serious!
Houseparty has become the trending social distancing app across the globe. While it is a video chat app, it also has integrated games like trivia, quick draw like Pictionary, Chips and Guac, which is word association, and Heads Up! You can have up to eight people to party with at once.
What I like best: It’s simple and fun
What I like least: Only eight people can play at a time
Other options for you to try: Ludoking, Zoom
One incident that left me surprised when I was using the app was that I started to play and interact with my long lost friends across the globe.
KOBO
Read and repeat
If you are a book lover, you will love Kobo. It is an app with over five million titles which includes the world’s best e-books, Graphic novels, audiobooks and children’s books.
What I like best: Good collection of free books
What I like least: Boring interface
Other options for you to try: Kindle, Google playbooks, Scribd
One incident that left me surprised when I was using the app was that I could always remember where I left off, so I can keep reading across all your devices.
Mariokart
Games people play
Playtime! Nintendo’s racing game, Mariokart tour lets you compete against seven other players, whether they’re in-game friends, nearby, or around the world.
What I like best: Multiplayer addition
What I like least: Slightly sluggish
Other options for you to try: Tetris, Tales from the borderland, Minecraft, and a special mention to the Possessions app, which is the first Indian game on the Apple Arcade made by a developer in Noida.
(Author bio: Roobina Mongia is a technology reporter and producer, a journalist with the flair for writing about all things tech)
From HT Brunch, May 3, 2020
