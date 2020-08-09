Bollywood lyricists singing in a video asking for credit where due, funny baby videos...in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits
Watch
15 Bollywood lyricists have come up with a fun song called Credit De Do Yaar, making an earnest plea to all those who strip songwriters off their due credit. Good to watch, and makes a statement.
Tap
Whether you’ve got a funny video of your toddler that you wish to share or want to watch few, check out @baby.video.s
Follow
@lady_gabbar’s tweets offer tongue-in-cheek takes on life
Follow @kkuenzang on Twitter
From HT Brunch, August 9, 2020
