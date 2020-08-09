Sections
Bollywood lyricists singing in a video asking for credit where due, funny baby videos...in this week's WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:27 IST

By Team HT Brunch, Hindustan Times

Watch the cute song Credit De Do Yaar on YouTube and scroll through @baby.video.s handle on Insta

Watch

15 Bollywood lyricists have come up with a fun song called Credit De Do Yaar, making an earnest plea to all those who strip songwriters off their due credit. Good to watch, and makes a statement.

 

Tap

Whether you’ve got a funny video of your toddler that you wish to share or want to watch few, check out @baby.video.s

 



Follow

@lady_gabbar’s tweets offer tongue-in-cheek takes on life

 

Follow @kkuenzang on Twitter 

From HT Brunch, August 9, 2020

