Britney’s fans break the ice in an open letter

What is the #FreeBritney movement?

The #FreeBritney social media campaign has been started by Britney’s fans to help release her from the guardianship of her father, and allow her to be the sole decision-maker of her life and finances. Spears, 38, has been under a conservatorship since 2008, after suffering several breakdowns.

Dear Britney,

Mommy knows best

Nisa Shetty, 27, Singer-songwriter

“I watched the Baby One More Time video on MTV with my mom and was hooked. I forced an uncle to send me a poster of yours all the way from Canada and it stayed on my door for the longest time. My mum and I went to buy the ~90 cassette when the album released – she really supported my love for you. I feel it’s my duty as a fan to spread awareness about the #FreeBritneyMovement.”

Kiss and tell

Zorian Cross, 35, Actor, playwright and theatre director

“I heard ...Baby One More Time for the first time in November 1998, a month shy of turning 14. I was mesmerised. I hounded my local music store till the album released in India. I still quote your lyrics! The first big concert I attended was yours! On a serious note, any gay man who denies the impact you have had on their lives is in denial. If it wasn’t for your iconic kiss with Madonna in 2003, we wouldn’t have had same sex kisses on mainstream TV for much longer!”

One for the road

Arjun Awasthi, 29, Wildlife biologist

“I was eight when my dad bought The greatest hits of 2000 cassette and played Baby One More Time in the car. We were on a road trip to Gujarat, and I remember singing along. Most of your songs inspire me to get up, move, and have fun! Your fans are with you. We should have all listened, when you sang Overprotected.”

Winning numbers

Angona Paul, 43, Communications specialist

“I was in college when I heard ...Baby One More Time. I tried to turn up my nose in contempt, till I found myself humming along. Your songs were catchy and you had spunk! When I was working in Mumbai in 2004-05, my colleagues and I formed a team to represent our company in a karaoke competition. I sang Baby One More Time and Oops!...I Did It Again. I won both times!”

Show stoppers

Tulsi Kapoor, 34, Musician and educator

“I heard Baby One More Time when I was in school. Your songs were perfect to dance to. We had a physical performance class at the LA College of music, where I studied. There, we had to learn to sing and dance at the same time, while working on our stage presence. We improvised on and did an original choreography from your video of Baby One More Time.”

From HT Brunch, July 26, 2020

