Celebrating Instagram’s 10th birthday with its top seven Indian creators

Top seven Instagram influencers talk about how the focus of the photo sharing app has shifted over the years

Who knew a simple photosharing app would redefine the way we click pictures, much less redefine vanity and make careers? India’s Top 7 Instagram influencers come together for a roundtable meeting, or rather a Zoom call, to discuss some crucial issues about making a living off Instagram – what it takes to make quality and relatable content continuously, what to take away from comments, pros and cons using a filter, and how short formal videos have made influencers even more famous than some Bollywood celebrities!

For the dust from the social media storm, which started in the middle of the last century with Facebook and then Twitter, seems to have settled. And the financially promising business module Instagram offers 10 years after they launched is not just engaging but also gives you a reach that’s wider than can be imagined. No wonder even Generation X is logging on!

“Instagram is a home you build for yourself. My career began from this app. It’s special but scary.”

Dolly Singh

“Instagram is how I earn my livelihood. So, as much as the film Social Dilemma scared me, I can’t go off social media. Until last year, only Tier 1 cities were brimming with influencers. But with 15-second videos going viral during the lockdown, even Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities now have their local influencer heroes! We’ve taken over – I feel like the villain now.”

“I was obsessed with a filter and realised when the screen showed my original picture, I hated it! It was so toxic. Now, whenever I post a picture with a filter, I make sure to follow it up without one.”

Quick qs:

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#spillthesass. Some people though it was split the ass!

The quirkiest thing about you is..?.

The fact that I like myself.

“Insta is a place where I reflect on change and look for inspiration to evolve as an artist”

Saransh Goila

“Being an influencer is a much better option than aspiring to be a ‘celebrity chef’. You can work on your art and craft and reflect your personality in the society. Also, you get feedback – we’re currently debating if Kashmiri Dum Aloo should not have dahi. My blood boils when someone comments says my recipe is incorrect but I can’t look away! Engagement with followers is vital – the good, bad and ugly. If you don’t respond, you lose them. I use filters to announce big-ticket events. It gives me more business and more mileage.”

Quick qs:

A filter you use often?

New York – till I’m living there!

Butter chicken or a quick run?

Quick run; running changed my life!

“Instagram is a manifestation of human intellectual achievement. It plays a major role in defining culture.”

Anto Philip,

“Real influence happens at community level. Platforms like Insta enable that at a scale that’s unimaginable. It’s edutainment - that’s the new today. Don’t forget that you have a following only because you created content in the first place and added value in someone’s life.

If your following affects your content creation, your purpose for making your art changes. Remember that an influencer is just a vessel of thoughts - if people perceive that as the only idea of a person, then the love or hate you get is irrelevant.”

Quick qs:

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#celebrateconfusion – because confusion is at the core of creativity!

Last stalked on Instagram...?

F1 racers!

“Insta is a changemaker for anything we want to stand for ‒ standards of beauty, entertainment, food; even careers.”

Sakshi Sindhwani

Sakshi

“Right now, if Dolly made a video on feminism, that would create more conversations. Traditional celebrities don’t seem as accessible. And as happy as it may make you feel, never take the comments seriously. Good shouldn’t go to your head. That sort of validation is unhealthy. But do make note of the constructive criticism because these people are

more than family – they support you through everything Instagram is also about the kind of audience and personal connect you have with your followers. Unlike the unaccseesible, traditional celebrities, you are more relatable to your audience.”

Quick qs:

Who did you last stalk on Instagram?

Komal Pandey.

Sima Aunty or Tinder?

In between, leaning more towards Sima Aunty.

“Instagram is a habit! First thing in the morning, last thing at night!”

Elton Fernandez

“Today, most people understand how brands and liaisons work and how celebs build their equity! This acts as an equaliser. As a queer man in India, I find that while Insta brings me close to followers, it alienates me too. So, drawing a Lakshman Rekha around you so that you chart your own course as an artist is vital.”

Quick qs:

A filter you use often?

One that smoothens pores – Paris!

Who did you last stalk on Instagram?

I have a crush on someone in Bengaluru.

“Insta is like a fair – there’s something for everyone”

Kirti Bhoutika

Kirti,

“I recently started replying to my negative comments. I hope now people will think twice before trolling! Also, I would be more drawn to a product Dolly is recommending than Alia Bhatt, as a user.”

Quick qs:

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#homebakedwithkirti

Who did you last stalk on Instagram?

Pamela Reef

“Instagram is my saviour! It got me out of doing maths when my content went viral”

Saloni Gaur

23, Humour creator with 522k followers ( Saloni, )

“It’s great that Instagram now mentions which filter is being used. Not that it matters for lazy people like me who almost always swipe and stop at ‘Paris’ itself.”

Quick qs:

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#outspoken

Who did you last stalk on Instagram?

Narendra Modi, for his birthday pictures.

Also Read: A chat with Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Instagram at Facebook

Follow @KKuenzang on Twitter

From HT Brunch, October 04, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch