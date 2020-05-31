Couple capers: Quick questions with Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar field questions about each other separately and the answers prove that they are surely in tune with each other! (Subi Samuel)

Here is what happened when Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar took our couple quiz separately. Did the duo cheat or are the two really this crazy compatible?

One thing you love, hate and tolerate about one another...?

M: Love that she loves me, hate is a strong word! I have learned to tolerate is that she is messy

A: I absolutely love how passionate he is about things! Haven’t found anything to hate yet haha! I have learnt to tolerate his actions at the 11th hour.

Tell us the importance of personal space.

M: It’s important to find that space in your head, because it’s important to be there for each other.

A: One of the most important elements of a healthy relationship is the space. It is as important as togetherness.

One habit of your partner you want him/her to get rid of...?

M: She leaves her clothes everywhere.

A: He piles up used towels.

Your favourite quarantine activity together...?

M: Stairclimbing and cuddling.

A: Working out and cooking.

Share your first memory of your partner.

M: Seeing her across the dance floor.

A: I used to have a pen named Captain Vyom (Milind played the eponymous Captain Vyom in the hugely popular ’90s DD serial)!

List four basic pillars of your relationship.

M: Love, affection, respect, trust.

A: Honesty, trust, love, patience.

One thing you guys are fighting over the most during this lockdown and who wins?

M: Whatever we fight about she always wins.

A: The different ways of boosting immunity and he always wins!

What should be the title of your love story be if it were a Mills & Boon novel and a ’90s Bollywood movie?

M: Flight of the Falcon and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha.

A: The Song Of Life and Dil Se Dil Tak.

From HT Brunch, May 31, 2020

