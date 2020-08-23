Creative minds, different pursuits

Five sets of parents and offspring break away from the talent cliché of ‘artistic families’ with their different creative outlets

Talent is hereditary. And if you’ve grown up watching someone pursue their art passionately and against all odds, it’s likely that you’ll follow suit. But these five sets of parents and offspring are breaking away from the talent cliché of ‘artistic families’ with their different creative outlets. For instance, there’s a singer-songwriter with a painter for a father, an author whose dad is an iconic Bollywood music director, a stand-up comic and actress with a mother who designs jewellery, a rapper and his artiste father and an innovative soap creator born to a theatre actress.

Here’s how they navigate their similar, yet different waters.

SKETCHED FOR MELODY

Sanjay Bhattacharya, (60), Painter and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, (25), Musician

With painter Sanjay Bhattacharya for a father, Sanjeeta grew up listening to the old Hindi music he loved, traces of which she finds in her musical compositions today. Her earliest memories are those of him painting, clicking pictures, singing and reading poetry. “I would entertain the family by singing and dancing when they ate,” laughs Sanjeeta.

“I am grateful to have an artist as my father. His profession excites me. But I have never shown an affinity towards painting,” says the singer-songwriter. She wasn’t pressured by her father to follow in his footsteps either.

“Throughout my life I have chased freedom. And so I never interfere with anyone’s freedom,” explains Sanjay. “Taking a risk is better than being stable with lifelong regret.”

“I’m grateful to have an artist as my father. His profession excites me but I have never shown an affinity towards painting.” —Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Over the years, the two have inspired each other’s craft. For example, his studio is Sanjeeta’s “happy place.”

Sanjay is quick to add, “She inspires me just by being because she makes something I love – music.”

“Any kind of art is a reflection of nature. We both create based on what’s happening in our lives. Only the approach is different,” explains Sanjeeta.

“The relationship between a father and daughter is divine. It’s beyond art,” says Sanjay.

LITERARY OVER MUSICAL NOTES

Anu Malik, (59), Music composer and Anmol Malik, (25), Author

The night Anu Malik finished recording Ye Kaali Kaali Aakhein, his wife suggested they go for a drive with baby Anmol as the track played on the car’s stereo.

“Then I heard my 14-month-old humming the “too rooroo, too rooroo” part, in key and rhythm,” says Anu.

“Dad instilled my love for music and mom, my love for books. He vaguely did try to get me to do music, but he was too soft-hearted to not let me do my own thing,” says Anmol, who has released her debut book, Three Impossible Wishes.

“My dad tried to get me to do music but he’s too soft-hearted to not let me do my own thing” —­­Anmol Malik

Though the book was a surprise, Anu remembers three-year-old Anmol’s story-telling sessions. “She would be in the midst of a group of kids, telling stories for hours. And the kids would be mesmerised. That’s when I told my wife, she’s a storyteller,” says Anu, who has read Anmol’s book thrice.

“When it was published, he immediately started reading it and I have never before seen him read a book!” laughs Anmol.

For Anu, writing is Anmol’s way of taking his legacy forward. “She once said, ‘I am proud to be Anu Malik’s daughter, but I am also Anmol Malik,’ and that makes sense now,” he says.

CHORDS OVER CANVAS

Sudip Roy, (60), Painter and Sumit Roy, (28), Singer

As the older son of artist Sudip Roy, Sumit Roy was used to hearing, “baap painter hai, toh beta bhi banega (Father’s a painter, so the son will also become one)”. Though Sudip did teach him, “It was a ghar ki murgi daal barabar (familiarity breeds contempt) situation,” says Sumit, who years ago held an art exhibition, but has risen to fame with songs such as Poorna Swaraj since then.

“I feel sad because he’s good at painting. But he was always interested in multiple things,” says his father. “He was a brilliant student. But I thought whatever he does should be heartfelt.”

“Initially he supported me door, door se, (from afar) asking me not to ignore painting. If I had chosen classical music, they would have understood. He didn’t know I was going to rap!” laughs Sumit.

“My painter dad has offered to write bengali rap for me!” —Sumit Roy

Sudip attends Sumit’s gigs. “I don’t like new-age music, but Sumit’s music is like a different style painting for me,” he says. He even attended the Shaheen Bagh performance when Sumit played. “I’ve always encouraged my sons to stand up for what they believe in,” Sudip explains.

Similarly, Sudip has inspired Sumit to work hard. “I’ve seen my dad struggle. He has offered to write Bengali rap for me!” says Sumit.

MORE PRECIOUS THAN JEWELLERY

Minnie Menon, (60s), Jewellery designer and Anuradha Menon, (39), Actor

Minnie Menon fondly recalls noticing her daughter’s flair for acting. “As a toddler, Anu would amuse herself (and me) by dressing up and acting in front of the mirror,” says Minnie, who started a semi-precious jewellery design venture six years ago. “I recognised Anu had great stage presence. So, I insisted she audition for the school play.”

“She threatened to call the principal!” interjects Anu.

Minnie often attended her plays, and still attends all of Anu’s stand-up shows.

“We have differences in opinion but I’m Anu’s go-to person” —Minnie Menon

But now that Minnie is a professional designer, she no longer designs for Anu unless she is paid! “She says buy two pieces and then she will give me a 30 per cent discount!” Anu laughs. “People say, ‘Anu is always well turned out,’ and then they meet my mum, who is the queen of ‘Proper.’”

They have always been close; Anu says they are more friends than mother and daughter. “We have differences in opinion on politics, sports, people and life. But I’m Anu’s go-to person when something’s on her mind,” says Minnie.

“Though, when we agree to disagree, she doesn’t rest till I agree with her,” laughs Anu.

A SOAP OPERA

Arundhati Nag, (63), Theatre artist and Kaavya Nag, (35), Entrepreneur

Kaavya has been going for her mother Arundhati Nag’s rehearsals since she was four. “It taught me a lot of patience,” laughs Kaavya, who makes soaps and coconut oil.

Kaavya’s stage fright ensured she was never keen on acting. “I’m just two theatre personalities’ daughter, not some special creature,” she says. Arundhati wanted Kaavya to follow her own instincts, but still hopes Kaavya will take up singing one day.

“I started classes for both of us and realised that she was good at it,” says Arundhati.

“Parents want the best for their kids, so they see what we cannot” —Kaavya Nag

Arundhati is proud of how Kaavya dealt with the fact that she couldn’t get into veterinary school, turning to environmental science and wildlife instead, after class 12. “And then she threw it all away to get married,” laughs Arundhati.

“Parents always want the best for their kids, so they sometimes see what we can’t. I still remember mom asking me – ‘Are you sure you want to make soap for the rest of your life?’” laughs Kaavya.

Kaavya makes a special khus soap only for Arundhati. “The joy I get out of the fact that my child makes something for me that cannot be bought for money is something else,” says Arundhati.

Follow @KKuenzang on Twitter

From HT Brunch, August 23, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch