Czar Kunder’s debut rap, Deanne Pandey’s lockdown moves, and more…in this week’s WTF
WatchCheck out Farah Khan Kunder and Shirish Kunder’s son Czar Kunder’s rap video. Titled Need to Survive it is written and composed by the 12-year-old and is themed around the Coronavirus...
Watch
Check out Farah Khan Kunder and Shirish Kunder’s son Czar Kunder’s rap video. Titled Need to Survive it is written and composed by the 12-year-old and is themed around the Coronavirus scare.
Tap
Dancing in the night is the new song by Lokesh Bakshi. Four musicians and 17 dancers shot their pieces from the confines of their homes to create this cool crowd-sourced video!
Follow
Now all you need to lose weight is a staircase, shows Deanne Panday!
Your quarantine staircase workout. Easy moves to ignite your metabolism and get you leaner than ever
From HT Brunch, April 26, 2020
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch