Deepika Kakar Ibrahim’s cooking demo and Ayesha Billimoria’s fitness tips in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 06:28 IST

By Team HT Brunch, Hindustan Times

Deepika Kakar Ibrahim and Ayesha Billimoria in the week’s WTF

Did you know that TV actor Dipika Kakar Ibrahim can tell the salt content in a dish by simply smelling it! Watch her whip up fluffy cupcakes, pizza and shakes like a pro.

Ayesha Billimoria is an athlete, fitness influencer, trainer and model. Scroll through @fitgirl.india for your daily dose of fitness motivation.

Margaret Cho, the sprightly stand-up comic, battles it out in the Tournament of Laughs and more!

