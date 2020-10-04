Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: How to work out post back injury

Back pain or injury is tricky as almost anything done in the gym can have an effect on it

Statistics show that over 80 percent of the population all over the world suffers from back pain. This number is even higher amongst athletes and people who work out. There are a number of causes for back pain – muscle strain but the most debilitating one is slip disc or disc herniation.

Most doctors would advise complete rest if someone has a herniated disc and its associated symptom of pain going down the leg, also known as radicular pain. But the good news is, that most disc injuries can be rehabbed with physiotherapy. If you have a herniated lumbar disc, find a good Physiotherapist, follow their rehab advice and soon the back pain should settle. Once you are ready to return to the gym, a particular protocol has to be followed. Back pain /injury can be tricky to train around as almost anything that is done in the gym can have an effect on it. The mistake most people make is to completely stop training while they are rehabbing their back. Remember folks, you can always train the rest of the body. Now would be the time to utilise all the machines to train the upper back, chest, shoulders and arms as the machines can be an effective way to isolate muscle groups.

The lower body exercises can be attempted once the acute phase of injury is over

The back to lifting protocol

Once the acute phase of the injury is over, lower body exercises can be added. Start with body weight exercises like squats, split squats, front and side lunges, glute bridges and hip thrusts. Limited range single leg squats can be added to the regimen but stay away from pistols squats as these may cause a pain flare up. Use this timely wisely, learn or rather re-learn picture perfect form. So, get a trainer or somebody knowledgeable to check your form.

After a couple of weeks only body weight lower body exercises, start using dumbbells for split squats, lunges etc. Holding the weight in the hands is easier on the back than if you put it on your shoulders. Do lots of repetitions, build capacity and local muscle endurance.

Sumo deadlifts are the last stage for building strength and muscle mass

After a month or so of the above program, start including kettlebell swings and cable pull through. Most people know what is a kettlebell swing but may not be aware of a cable pull through. A cable pull through is a partial deadlift done on a cable pulley machine. Follow these steps to do a pull through:

•Attach a rope attachment to a cable low pulley, face away from the machine, reach for the rope attachment with your palms facing each other in between your legs.

Most people recovering from back pain can include the single leg deadlift to their routine

• Begin the movement by pushing your butt towards the machine till you feel a stretch in the hamstrings, keep the back flat.

•Stand up as you pull the rope through your legs. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement.

•Do 10-15 repetitions for this exercise.

Limited range single leg squats can be added to one’s exercise regimen

A good option to the Cable Pull Through is the Dumbbell Single Leg Deadlift. Most people who are recovering from back pain, can include the Single Leg Deadlift without aggravating the injury. Keep the repetitions in the 10-12 range.

The above program would take the injured person about 2 months and then they would be ready to add squats – start with Goblet Squats and Front Squats. The final stage is Sumo Deadlifts. Stay with these exercises for a while, building strength and muscle mass.

To summarise

Exercise selection for someone with lower back issues

•Split squats

•lunges

•dumbbell/kettlebell swings

•cable pull through

•single leg deadlifts

•goblet squats

•front squats

• sumo deadlifts

So if you are rehabbing a back injury and want to get back to regular lifting, try the above regimen and let me know how it goes…

Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

From HT Brunch, October 04, 2020

