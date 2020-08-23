Sections
Home / Brunch / Five authors spin a short story

Five authors spin a short story

We challenged young authors to tell a tale in less than 100 words. The catch? There’s an emotion attached

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 07:04 IST

By Team HT Brunch, Hindustan Times

Five authors tell a tale in less than 100 words (Photo Imaging: Parth Garg)

The troll  

By Bilal Siddiqi 

He was all of 40 and had seen his fair share of troubles, but even then, a few expletives hurled at him by an adjacent biker at the traffic signal were enough to ruin his day. So much so that he did not even enjoy his daily ritual of trolling celebrities and politicians on social media during his smoke breaks.

Déjà vu

By Sreemoyee Piu Kundu

She had been here, before. She knew. And yet, the familiar un-surety faded away the minute she looked up. 

‘Have we met before?’

She wiped her lips.



‘You mean now?’

she whispered. 

Cheating herself. 

And, time.

A rare find

By Durjoy Datta

The silence of the bookstore was briefly punctured.

I looked up and the sound was gone. A little later, I heard it again. I traced the sound to the back alley of the bookstore no one went to. There was this girl reading a book, crying. A book untouched for years. Finally, I had found a reader who had found me.

The break-up

By Andaleeb Wajid

It took just 30 seconds.

‘Here are your clothes,’ she said, handing him the bag.

‘Here are your keys,’ he said, plonking them on her palm.

‘Goodbye,’ she said softly as he left.

‘Good riddance,’ he called out from the door.

It took all her will power not to call him back. She hoped he would not notice that one of his old T-shirts was not in the bag.

Hunger 

By Meghna Pant

I cut open my stomach and give it to my family. They refuse. Shed tears. I kick my son and slap my daughter. I curse my wife with her swollen belly. 

“All day you beg,” I shout at them, “yet everyday we starve?” 

“In this mad city money grows in tall buildings,” they cry. I’ll bring this money down, I vow, right here on this dirty pavement.

My hand grips the knife. I know that I will cut someone; rob them of stomach and wallet.  

We will eat.

I wait.

From HT Brunch, August 23, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The Batman teaser: Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight brings the vengeance
Aug 23, 2020 07:30 IST
‘Just like that, he moved on’: What Dhoni did after announcing retirement
Aug 23, 2020 07:24 IST
Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim looks ripped in latest Instagram post
Aug 23, 2020 07:20 IST
The famed Birbal ki khirchi: Has it changed with time?
Aug 23, 2020 07:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.