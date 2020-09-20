Sections
Head: Fair or foul: Mind your language!

Social media star and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia on whether or not to monitor who your kid is watching online

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:14 IST

By Ranveer Allahbadia, Hindustan Times

Ranveer says kids today are capable of having more deeper and analytical conversations (Subi Samuel)

I’m disturbed to see my 13-year-old son follow social media stars who use foul language. I don’t want to curb my child’s freedom, but also want him to see the other side. What do I do?

-Sanghamitra B, Via email

Open conversation. Kids today evolve much faster than we did. They’re just exposed to that much more data. The downside is your question. The upside is that they are capable of having much deeper, much more analytical conversations.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, September 21, 2020

