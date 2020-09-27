Sections
E-Paper
Home / Brunch / Head: Fitness first: Tracking health

Head: Fitness first: Tracking health

The world’s no 1 YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhury tells you which one is better- Apple Watch or the Fitbit?

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 08:02 IST

By Gaurav Chaudhary, Hindustan Times

Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji says choice of fitness tracker depends on your budget, devices and form factor

Cracker tracker

What’s a better fitness tracker: The Apple Watch or the FitBit. Why?

-Sumit Satija, Jaipur

Choose one based on your requirements. First, the tech bit: FitBit comes in several options unlike the Apple Watch and the latter is tied to the Apple ecosystem so it cannot be used as a standalone device. As far as fitness is concerned, the FitBit does not show accurate calorie burn; it can be inconsistent at times compared to the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch also scores because of its different features on the tracker. So there are no certain answers. It depends on your budget, devices and form factor.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 18.8 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular

From HT Brunch, September 27, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Sep 27, 2020 07:13 IST
Covid-19 deaths near 1 million globally
Sep 27, 2020 07:25 IST
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sep 27, 2020 05:07 IST
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Sep 27, 2020 05:42 IST

latest news

NDA is one, will contest polls together, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Sep 27, 2020 08:09 IST
Karthik names 3 KKR players he would ‘give’ to get Rabada, Iyer & Ashwin
Sep 27, 2020 08:11 IST
Head: Fitness first: Tracking health
Sep 27, 2020 08:02 IST
My India wishlist: never fails to impress!
Sep 27, 2020 08:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.