How’s the Reel-life been faring for these Instagram influencers

Five Instagram stars tell us how they’re working Reels, and then nominate another to continue the chain

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 06:49 IST

By Karishma Kuenzang, Hindustan Times

These Instagram stars are influencing real lives through the reel-life

Saransh Goila

Chef and author, 33 @saranshgoila, 288k followers

What I’m doing: “Reels has been designed to help showcase your uniqueness in 15 seconds. I can’t share a recipe in this time, so I’ve been doing a mix of humorous bits, and short food clips and tips.”

I nominate: “Chef Shivesh Bhatia, who’s doing a great job by stitching together some stunning, drool-worthy frames of food. He’s not sharing recipes, because that’s impossible.”



Shivesh Bhatia

Baker, author & Food Blogger, 24 @shivesh17, 360k followers

What I’m doing: “A Reels series where I share one baking tip every day.”

I nominate: “Sakshi Sindwani. Her Reels are well shot. I liked the one where she dresses up in outfits inspired by snacks, such as Lay’s Magic Masala and Haldiram’s bhujia!”

Sakshi Sindwani

Body positive content creator and model, 24 @stylemeupwithsakshi, 190k followers

What I’m doing: “I started a Reels series called #breakingfashionstereotypes, inspired by hate comments I got on an Insta video with people asking me not to wear colourful bottoms and crop tops because of my body type. I’m breaking these fashion barriers by flaunting things I ‘shouldn’t’.”

I nominate: “Aashna Shroff’s make-up Reels. You can watch them even if you’re not much into fashion.”

Aashna Shroff

Digital content creator, 26 @aashnashroff, 783k followers

What I’m doing: “I’m doing a Reels mix-and-match series where I mix up my make-up.”

I nominate: “Komal Pandey who is one of the first people to come up with a Reels series. She’s also using voiceovers for it, which is quite intriguing.”

Komal Pandey

Fashion video creator, 25 @komalpandeyofficial 1m, followers

What I’m doing: “I am doing quick styling Reels, including one on draping a lehnga skirt using a dupatta.”

I nominate: “Dolly Singh, whose humour is on point, and is using the short duration of Reels efficiently. The recent one she’s done on Indian matchmaking is witty and topical!”

Over to you, @dollysingh...

From HT Brunch, August 2, 2020

