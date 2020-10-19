Sections
HT Brunch Cover star exclusive video: Alaya F straight-talks her way into stardom

The 22-year-old Bollywood star on superstitions, fame and her first movie

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:54 IST

By Team HT Brunch, Hindustan Times

Alaya F in an exclusive chat with HT Brunch (Subi Samuel)

Alaya F in a self-authored article for the magazine placed before us the changing perceptions of fame and success in the mind of a 22-year-old actor on the cusp of stardom. She’s not just a young Bollywood-star in waiting but also a social media sensation with over 870,000 followers on her Instagram (as of when she wrote this piece for HT Brunch). In an exclusive interview, she also drops some fun insights into her superstitious self, reasons for changing her name spelling three times and more. Watch this exclusive BTS video:

 

From HT Brunch, October 18, 2020

