HT Brunch Game Show: Which of these people will get dentures first?

The expert Dr Sandesh Mayekar is dentist to the stars and picks the winner..or loser

Letisha Colaco, 28, Chef

Letisha smokes and rinses her mouth with lemon water

Why she may win: Letisha smokes three cigarettes a day, rinses her mouth with lemon water, and doesn’t use mouth wash

Why she may not: She brushes once a day. If she eats something sweet, smelly or greasy, she brushes again. She doesn’t indulge in sweets, avoids aerated drinks and drinks a lot of water, instead. Letisha visits the dentist twice a year. She has had two root canals, but is otherwise tooth-ailment free.

Rajvi Chheda, 25, PR professional

Rajvi has a family history of dental issues

Why she may win: Her maternal side of the family has weak gums. Rajvi’s grandmother, mother, brother have had severe cavity issues. Rajvi too is prone to inflamed/ infection-prone gums as they are sensitive.

Why she may not: A non-smoker, Rajvi brushes twice a day and flosses after every meal. Though she doesn’t use mouthwash, she has recently started oil-pulling with coconut oil, an ancient Ayurvedic technique. She visits the dentist once a year.

Varun Kalra, 27, Marketing professional

Varun indulges in something sweet after every meal

Why he may win: He’s a staunch believer in the fact that there’s always room for desserts. A tiny piece will suffice and it could be a healthy option too – taste is the priority.

Why he may not: A non-smoker, Varun visits the dentist once in a month or two. His family has had a great dental history and he is the first person in his immediate family to get a root canal. He brushes twice a day, besides using an antibacterial mouthwash at night. He flosses twice a day.

And the winner (or loser) is…Letisha Colaco

“The fact that she smokes is bad enough,” says Dr Sandesh Mayekar, dentist to Bollywood’s biggest stars. “Smoking also makes the mouth dry and the lemon water, in fact, makes it worse. It is acidic and it removes the enamel of the teeth.” Then, he offers you some gallant advice on how to hold your toothbrush! “Simply hold it like you would a pen, and brush over every area twice,” he says. “Also remember: your family dental health history does not matter as long as you maintain your teeth!”

From HT Brunch, September 21, 2020

