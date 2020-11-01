HT Brunch Game Show: Who will be the best pet parent?

Inder Sandhu, a Chandigarh-based animal activist, who is the District Animal Welfare Officer at Animal Welfare Board of India

Vineet Rajesh Menon, 20, College student

Vineet with Titus, the turtle, 8 months old

Vineet’s baby is: Titus, an eight-month-old red-seared slider or turtle

How they met: Vineet rescued Titus in August this year and plans to keep him till he is strong enough to survive in the wild.

Is he a good boy? “He’s not too well-behaved because it’s difficult to communicate with a turtle!” says Vineet. The only trick he does is climb things.

Upto no good: When he gets bored, Titus starts pushing around the rocks in his container. That’s his call for attention. He’ll be at it till Vineet pets his head or under the chin.

Why he may win: Titus doesn’t really require too much attention, space or care. Plus, Vineet and Titus are bonding well.

Sreemoyee Banerjee, 29, Brand communications strategist

Sreemoyee with Phoebe (in her arms), 2, and Bella,5

Sreemoyee’s baby is: Phoebe, a two-year-old Calico.

How they met: Sreemoyee adopted Phoebe from an adoptathon two years ago.

Is she a good girl? “She loves cuddles and is quite the SoBo princess,” says her mom.

Upto no good: Phoebe is a daredevil. “Once my flatmate and I woke up to our neighbour knocking to let us know that Phoebe had visited them that morning. She looked quizzically from the top of our cupboard when we called out to her,” she recalls.

Why she may win: Sreemoyee gives Phoebe enough cuddles and scratches, and the two get along well, even when Phoebe is being sneaky.

Yash Oberoi, 24, Brand communications strategist

Yash with Pablo, 3

Yash’s baby is: Pablo, a three-year-old Labrador Retriever.

How they met: Pablo was given to Yash by a friend three years ago.

Is he a good boy? Pablo is very obedient. He prays before eating and waits until Yash says he can start eating!

Upto no good: Pablo can be naughty when it comes to Yash leaving the house – he runs away with Yash’s socks or keys! Once Yash spent half an hour looking for his keys while Pablo sat on them.

Why he may win: Yash spends about 10-12 hours at home. The two even share a bed and blanket! And so, Pablo is quite perceptive of Yash too.

And the winner is... Yash Oberoi

“Don’t punish, reward!”

“Yash wins the best pet parent award because his dog waits for his instructions before he starts eating. That shows that Pablo is well-trained,” says animal activist Inder Sandhu, a member of the Animal Welfare Board of India.

But can cats be trained at all? Don’t they say ‘Dogs have masters, cats have slaves’? Sandhu laughs, “Cats are stubborn, anti-social, sassy and independent. They’ll naturally use the litter box, while dogs have to be trained. If you’re away all day, get a cat; dogs need plenty of play time. The golden rule of pet-parenting is ‘Don’t punish, reward!’”

“Turtles, birds and fish should not be kept as pets,” Sandhu warns, “as they will never fare as well outside their natural environment.

From HT Brunch, November 1, 2020

