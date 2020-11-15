HT Brunch Game Show: Who will beat the seasonal flu?

Neha Kotak, 28, Brand communication strategist

Neha Kotak drinks kada every day

Prone to seasonal flu? Not really, once every couple of years. She’s cautious when the season changes due to her allergies. She’s been Covid-free so far.

Immunity boost: Neha has made it a point to follow a diet schedule and rests during the day. She has also included lemon grass, green leafy vegetables, bajra and jowar in her diet. She drinks kada daily and takes steam.

Exercise is key: She walks every day and does basic yoga with deep breathing exercises.

Why she may still get the flu: She has a weakness for cold beverages.

Pracchi Jasani, 26, Makeup artist and lifestyle blogger

Pracchi Desai is loading up on seasonal veggies

Prone to seasonal flu? No seasonal allergies. Not tested positive for Covid either.

Immunity boost: Pracchi consumes fennel water, helping to build her immunity system. She has avoided junk food and, at home, she’s been opting for seasonal veggies. Though it’s only been two months, she can see the difference in her skin and hair.

Exercise is key: She exercises for half an hour every day, and there are no rest days.

Why she won’t get the flu: ‘Coz she hasn’t yielded to any indulgences in the last two months.

Prabhu Meti, 45, Business Development & Retail

Prabhu Meti has recently taken up cycling

Prone to seasonal flu? Not really. Not tested positive for Covid either.

Immunity boost: His regime is to eat healthy food and follow a proper schedule. Prabhu’s diet includes farm-picked vegetables and ground flour instead of store-bought flour. “I follow the ideology to focus on improving your gut health and immune system.”

Exercise is key: A current add-on is cycling, which has become his escape every morning.

Why he may still get the flu: Smoking is a habit he can’t seem to give up.

And the winner is…Neha Kotak

“Singing is great for your lungs”

“Neha Kotak is most likely to beat the seasonal flu as she’s doing steam inhalation, consuming immunity-improving foods like ginger,” says Dr Souradipta Chandra. “Smokers have it the worst because your lungs take years to recover– everyone should do steam inhalations every day and start the day with ginger tea. Breathing exercises help – you can even sing. It’s great for your lungs as long as you take care of your vocal chords by having warm water and honey, before and after,” he recommends. A huge problem currently, though, is the excessive vitamins people are consuming during the pandemic. Grandma’s nuske of turmeric and garlic works just as well!

