HT Brunch Game Show: Who will turn heads this NYE?/Whose NYE look is the best?

For designer Rahul Mishra, the idea of upcycling is the clear winner among fashion trends this year

Aishwarya Dharmarajan, 26 Architect

Aishwarya as spent Rs 880 on her dress

Describe your outfit: “It’s a hand-embroidered mirror work Shibori dress from @keemti.thrifts,” says Aishwarya .

How did the idea strike you? “Thrift shop Instagram handles often cross-promote and that’s how I came across this store,” she explains.

What makes it unique? “I feel the pieces up for sale in thrift shops are more unique and one-of-a-kind since they are hand-me-downs. To be environmentally conscious, I’ve been recycling but decided to try a thrift shop this time,” she says.

Process and budget: “My only concern was the size because sometimes it doesn’t work out,” says Aishwarya. The dress cost Rs 880, with shipping.

Sanjana Menon, 24, Fashion designer

Sanjana has spent Rs 1500 on her NYE look

Describe your outfit: “A sari that’s been upcycled into a draped skirt,” says Sanjana.

How did the idea strike you? “My mother owns many beautiful saris, which she doesn’t wear anymore. Since I had a wedding to attend, the designer in me wanted to utilise those beautiful pieces of fabric and give the old sari a new spin,” she adds.

What makes it unique? “The ombre of the sari made for a gorgeous draped skirt and the real deal-maker is the draping process,” explains Sanjana.

Process and the budget? She spent Rs 1,500 as stitching charges. “I just had to explain the look to the tailor,” she says.

Namita Sarang, 25, Psychologist

Namita spent Rs150 to upcycle a pair of jeans for the new year

Describe your outfit: “It’s a well-fitted blue pair of washed denims from Vero Moda,” says Namita.

How did the idea strike you? “The first time I put these in the washer, they got dyed. Neither home hacks nor dry-cleaners could help get rid of the stains, so I decided to fix it myself,” she says.

What makes it unique? “I didn’t want to discard the pair, which was as good as new. Since the stains were at odd spots, I used iron patches,” says Namita.

Process and the budget: “I lay the denims flat, made circular designs on the dye stains and pushed the pins,” she describes. The pins cost Rs 150.

And the winner is... The thoughtfulness of upcycling!

“I believe the winner is the idea of upcyling,” says designer Rahul Mishra, applauding all three participants. “All three are great examples of responsible citizens supporting sustainable fashion!” “I personally believe upcycling conserves human touch as garments live a longer life than everyday fashion trends,” he says.

Here’s a fun way to drape your sari into a skirt:

1. Fold the corner of the pallu, around 22 inches, so that it creates a natural bias cut.

2. Then overlap it to create a draped effect.

3. Lastly, fold the leftover sari like you’d drape a lungi, which is like a hybrid of a sari and a lungi, and works as a unisex clothing piece!

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2020

