Humour: Five triggering questions...

Whether you’re a reformed ’60s free spirit, a much-maligned millennial or a coming-of-age Gen Z-er, this year has marked the limit of collective endurance in many ways. So, while you would gently sidestep a loathsome query from an incorrigible questioner in the early part of the year, it is now time to defend yourself solidly, like an unbreachable Dravid against a nasty McGrath bouncer.

“What shampoo are you using these days?”

We’ve all returned to some kind of grooming routine that involves a more skilled pair of hands than those of our bumbling partner, kindly neighbour or enthusiastic friend. Only, you’re never quite prepared for the question that a well-meaning stylist inevitably asks, looming over you with a pair of scissors and air of judgment. There’s nowhere to hide your abject fear and horror; there are mirrors and lights everywhere in a salon. Images of historic brutalities against your long-suffering hair flash through your mind like a tacky montage in a low-budget drama. Fear not. I have the perfect reply to extinguish the toxic flame of condescension: “Whatever shampoo I can find on the day, really.” For best results, say it with a cutting smile. Scissors are hardly the sharpest objects in salons.

“You haven’t made any investments?”

There is no relationship in life in which I find myself more insecure than with my chartered accountants. The couple who handle my “finances” are pleasant and helpful enough; it’s just that my natural defence against the dark arts is awkward humour. When queries come in about “suspense” receipts or payments in my bank statements, I counter them with Hitchcockian jokes, derailing the process. There must, of course, be a Freudian reading of such self-sabotage. Meanwhile, I continue to create my own face-saving mechanisms. I now lead with: “I haven’t done anything I was supposed to do money-wise this year, either. Help!” Best to admit defeat loudly, before the dark cloud of blame rains all over you.

People automatically back off when the grand institution of family is cited to justify odd behaviour

“You sure you want to eat that?!”

Infuriating words from the unbearably sanctimonious, whose judgement pierces through our food choices like a knife through a juicy steak. But a steak’s not allowed: breaks the ‘no food with a face’ rule. Ok, like butter, then. Nope: dairy is too rich and unkind, like some of the characters in The Crown. All right, like a knife through bread? Nah. Gluten makes you sluggish. And sugar is too sugary. Fruit should only be eaten before a meal. And certain veggies only on alternate weekends. Ok, I made the last one up. A good reply to lower all raised eyebrows: “It’s a family tradition.” People automatically back off when the grand institution of family is cited to justify all kinds of odd behaviour. Go ahead − admit to your worst, and blame it on your upbringing. Like that utterly satisfying combo of butter chicken, fried rice and curd. Slurp.

“Is that what you’re wearing to the thing??”

I have encountered some variation of this question ever since my wardrobe first came under my control. And when I say wardrobe, I mean a jumble of mixed hand-me-downs, plain T-shirts and shapeless kurtas. It’s not like I don’t care about how I look; I suffer from some rare form of sartorial delusion that makes me feel like I’m sufficiently fashionable at all times. These days, social occasions have shrunk to virtual meet-ups with friends and the abbreviated family do, which has unwittingly made the black sheep of the style world feel a little less lonely. If you aren’t a celeb vacationing in Maldives in a bikini, no one really cares what you’re wearing at the moment. But if that insensitive question still comes your way, call it “pandemic chic” and own your indifference.

“What are your plans for the future?”

So much changes so quickly – that can be the epitaph for this wretched year – that the question now seems half-ironic, half-idiotic. Moreover, it’s always asked by someone who isn’t really invested in your life. I say, deflate the loftiness of the question with a painfully immediate and specific response. Try something like: “I’d like to order a cheese masala dosa from Shiv Sagar for lunch.” (If the futurist is also a food snob, this one’s perfect.) Alternately, go metaphysical. “I’m thinking of developing a more complete interiority, starting now” and retreat into your shell. A spiritual edge gives you great street cred...

From HT Brunch, December 6, 2020

