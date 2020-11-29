Humour: The stress test

Once upon a time, when pandemics were things that happened to other generations and one only wore pyjamas to work in nightmares, I received an unusual gift for my desk: a pocket-sized pressure cooker. It was a tongue-in-cheek present from the older sibling, intended to “motivate” me to write a book. Several years later, the book has been written; ironically, I still haven’t gotten around to using an actual pressure cooker.

Pressure cooker environment

I’ve always found kitchens to be stressful spaces that make unreasonable claims on my feeble spirit and meagre skill set. Autocratic recipes. Wilful gadgets. Uncooperative ingredients. And worst of all: a demanding audience. The pressure of pleasing a culinary connoisseur is underestimated. I blame MasterChef Australia. The drama that plays out within its pristine kitchen and abundant pantry has a ripple effect in homes everywhere. Forget about the fancy sous vide equipment and delicate pastry processes; they even make a big deal about the mise en place, i.e., the cooking set-up. That’s like getting graded on your rough work column in a maths exam. Stressful!

The pressure to get a meal right doesn’t just apply to cooks; even a casual meal ordered off a delivery app is now discussed and debated in painstaking detail. You need to zero in on the right cuisine, to scour every relevant menu, and to pick the most compatible combination of dishes. No longer are we guided by those heartwarming ‘butter chicken-butter naan-dal makhani’ or ‘fried rice-chilli chicken-hakka noodles’ formulas. ‘Thou shalt be judged’ is the first commandment of the rapidly proliferating breed of tech-enabled food snobs, ready to slay you with a raised eyebrow and withering critique.

The relationship barometer

A book. A cake. A bouquet. If this has forever been your holy trinity of gifting, you’re not just passé, you’re in need of gifting therapy. And vouchers are too horrific to even consider; the heat is on for you to prove your credentials as a friend by customising a gift to heartbreaking perfection. ‘Tis the season to hunt for an exotic succulent that will go into a creative planter along with a personalised gift box – all of which must necessarily have a deep personal meaning for the giftee. Not only do I find the pressure to pick the right gift too intense, I’m often at a loss when confronted with the extreme thoughtfulness of a gifter who presents me with such an offering. I’m invariably engulfed by the flame of shame at the recollection of the iffy chocolates and meh scarves I’ve gifted this person in the past. People need to be kinder when it comes to gifting; is the poor giftee ready for your extravagance?

“We all know people who take all kinds of work stress in their stride, but crumble when it comes to a buzzer round in a friendly quiz”

Gifts have for long served as relationship barometers. Couples, in particular, tend to set great store by gifts to and from their partners. And so, every gift triggers a troubling volley of questions. E.g. Does the gym membership mean I’m out of shape? What is the fancy watch an apology for? Have they forgotten about the time they got me tickets for the same performance – or is this an in-joke I’d be insensitive not to get?

Taming the beast

We all know people who take all kinds of work stress in their stride, but crumble when it comes to a buzzer round in a friendly quiz. The harried soul who blurts out the first thing that comes to their mind in a panic, which is often inappropriate; not the best person to have around in an emergency, one would think. And then there’s the calm and composed player, inspiring confidence (and envy) with their stoic demeanour and thoughtful answers. The All Play words in Pictionary. The triple word score corner in Scrabble. The unguessable words in Taboo. There are those who negotiate these tricky bends with the agility and control of an F1 driver on top of their game. The rest of us are forever pushing our rickety carts up a punishing slope.

I’m unabashedly jealous of those who are able to respond to the trickling sand in an hourglass or a barrage of reminder emails with a zen detachment. The bravehearts who tame the beast of pressure with deep breathing and clear thinking. Somewhere in my unencumbered future, I too am whipping up a lip-smacking Sunday pressure-cooker meal undaunted by the demands of the recipe and the expectations of the audience.

The views expressed by the columnist are personal

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2020

