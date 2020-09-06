I say, Chaps: Happy 6th of September

I came out to my mother several Septembers ago. In the beginning, she worried that I would be lonely; that I would never be married (the usual!).

But two Septembers back, she was delighted when Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code was read down by the Supreme Court.

I even danced with her in full drag costume at my wedding in Goa. So today, I can say the journey has been beautiful.

Keshav with his mom, Jyotsna Suri

Breathe easy

You know what else should be written off? The year 2020. It has been so bad, especially for our sector. But it has also united all of us, which is liberating. When the landmark verdict was made, it was a similar feeling; a sense of liberation.

But we need to continue to fight for equality for the LGBTQIA+ community.

While societal change must be celebrated, it is very crucial for acceptance to happen. With acceptance come conversations about employment opportunities, insurance, marriage and live-in relationships.

I want to read headlines that go beyond: ‘first transgender to do this or first gay chairperson to do that.’

I see a lot of corporates becoming more inclusive. More shows with LGBTQIA+ characters are being streamed online. Things are changing.

Going forward...

We also need to raise our voice in favour of transgenders who remain the most marginalised section even of our community. Society, at large, should understand and learn about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Today, my mother is elated: I am in a happily ever after with my husband. We dated for 10 years and the lockdown has taught us that we can live with each other!

I just have three things to say:

>Acceptance might not come easy, but it isn’t vital to your existence.

>Don’t pressure yourself.

>Keep evolving, because empathy, love and understanding go beyond sexuality, caste, class or religion!

Most importantly, stay queer and keep spreading your pixie dust and happy 6th of September to you all.

Keshav Suri is the Executive director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group. He spoke to Shruti Nair.

I Say, Chaps is an occasional guest column that allows passionate, creative people to have a platform to have their say

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch