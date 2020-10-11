“I wanted to be a nurse...” reveals Sunny Leone

Sunny poses for the In Bed...column at her Mumbai home. Styling: Hitendra Kapopara; Make-up: Tomas Mouchka (Photo: Subi Samuel; Photo Imaging: Piyush Garg)

It’s tough to find something new on the most Googled actor in the world. But a little bit of prodding reveals that Sunny Leone was studying to be a paediatric nurse when she got lured away by showbiz. Irrespective of her upbringing in a Western environment, she says she is a complete Punjabi at heart who loves aloo ke paranthe and can die for golgappe. Despite her past, Sunny being accepted by Indian audiences, and today being looked at as an actor and a devoted mother of three on her social media feed, is no mean feat indeed!

List three things nobody knows about you.

I paint. Second, I cook, clean and take care of my household and my children, all by myself, right now. And, I love doing things by myself.

One relationship rule that you always follow...?

To be honest, always.

What’s the theme song of your life?

Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

Are you a romantic or a realist?

I’m a realist.

What gets you in the mood for love?

It just happens and that’s the way love works.

One advice you’d give your 10-year-old self...?

Don’t let your mom pick your clothes!

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#IAmASurvivor

Bedside stories

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

Pancakes, for sure!

What’s on your bedside table?

My Fitbit, my phone and a bunch of wires!

What do you wear to bed?

A T-shirt.

And your preferred side of the bed?

Right.

Book you’re going to curl up with tonight…?

How to Escape an Insane Asylum: My Story on Mental Health by Brian Carpenter.

This or that

Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh?

Ranbir Kapoor

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering

Money or fame?

Money

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch