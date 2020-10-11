Sections
E-Paper
Home / Brunch / “I wanted to be a nurse...” reveals Sunny Leone

“I wanted to be a nurse...” reveals Sunny Leone

The most Googled actor and a devoted mother of three loves pancakes for breakfast

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:48 IST

By Veenu Singh, Hindustan Times

Sunny poses for the In Bed...column at her Mumbai home. Styling: Hitendra Kapopara; Make-up: Tomas Mouchka (Photo: Subi Samuel; Photo Imaging: Piyush Garg)

It’s tough to find something new on the most Googled actor in the world. But a little bit of prodding reveals that Sunny Leone was studying to be a paediatric nurse when she got lured away by showbiz. Irrespective of her upbringing in a Western environment, she says she is a complete Punjabi at heart who loves aloo ke paranthe and can die for golgappe. Despite her past, Sunny being accepted by Indian audiences, and today being looked at as an actor and a devoted mother of three on her social media feed, is no mean feat indeed!

List three things nobody knows about you.

I paint. Second, I cook, clean and take care of my household and my children, all by myself, right now. And, I love doing things by myself.

One relationship rule that you always follow...?

To be honest, always.

What’s the theme song of your life?



Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.



Are you a romantic or a realist?

I’m a realist.

What gets you in the mood for love?

It just happens and that’s the way love works.

One advice you’d give your 10-year-old self...?

Don’t let your mom pick your clothes!

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#IAmASurvivor

Bedside stories

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

Pancakes, for sure!

What’s on your bedside table?

My Fitbit, my phone and a bunch of wires!

What do you wear to bed?

A T-shirt.

And your preferred side of the bed?

Right.

Book you’re going to curl up with tonight…?

How to Escape an Insane Asylum: My Story on Mental Health by Brian Carpenter.

This or that

Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh?

Ranbir Kapoor

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering

Money or fame?

Money

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai Police summon Republic TV CEO, five others today
Oct 11, 2020 08:06 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
Oct 11, 2020 05:23 IST
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Oct 11, 2020 05:32 IST
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme today
Oct 11, 2020 08:46 IST

latest news

BJP president JP Nadda to address election rally in poll-bound Bihar today
Oct 11, 2020 08:46 IST
Pant or Samson? Pietersen names his pick for next India wicketkeeper
Oct 11, 2020 08:51 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu’s half-sister Shannon K says she’s never met him
Oct 11, 2020 08:48 IST
Netizens can’t believe this man’s basketball dunking skills. Seen them yet?
Oct 11, 2020 08:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.