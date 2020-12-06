“I wanted to reach the top of my cooking game before I turned 30,” says chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor playing the guitar at his place in Varanasi while working at Hotel Varanasi Ashok

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I was working as a chef at Hotel Varanasi Ashok, ITDC Group.

And your bank balance?

I made between `5,000 and `10,000.

What about your relationship status?

I was busy romancing my work.

Sanjeev en route Mussoorie for a vacation in 1991

Where did your focus in life lie?

I wanted to learn as much about food and cooking as I could.

What was your mind-set like?

Fertile.

Sanjeev with his wife, Alyona, on their wedding day in 1992

Tell us about your fashion sense then.

I could always be seen in a chef’s uniform complete with chef’s hat, scarf, apron, the works.

What did you do for fitness?

As I could work easily for 16 to 18 hours a day on most days, so I must be quite fit!

Sanjeev making chai for guests at home in Delhi

And your most prized possession...?

My family and my drive to excel in my field.

What was your biggest dream then?

To reach the top of my cooking game, before I turned 30.

Sanjeev (far right) with his colleagues in Sikkim catering for the SAARC Heads of States meet in 1986

Finally, what’s the biggest life lesson that you learnt?

I learnt a lot from my numerous train journeys. Sawaari apne saamaan ke khud zimmedar hai (You are solely responsible for your life). That includes the good, the bad and the ugly!

From HT Brunch, December 6, 2020

