India’s 50 top models 2020

The jury consisting the best of the fashion run have chosen the top 50 models of 2020

Aishwarya Sushmita, 25 [1]

She scorched the Kingfisher Calender with her athletic frame. While she makes every picture look like a painting with her effortless poses, she in fact is quite literally an artist. Recently, taken time to creatr some master pieces, Aishwarya has proved she is more than just a muse!

Anita Kumar, 25 [2]

Strutting down the runway, Anita is a regular at fashion shows and weeks across the country. A favorite amongst designers, she walks as comfortably in a lehenga as she does in a power suit!

Anjali Lama, 35 [3]

The first transgender model to make it big mainstream, she has received multiple awards. Anjali has been the silent patron of the LBTQ community in fashion. She is now actively a top editorials, fashion shows and campaigns.

Anuj Choudhary, 37 [4]

If male models in the country have a bucket list, there are two campaigns definitely on their lists. Anuj has successfully ticked both, amongst many more! From Sabyasachi to Raymonds, he is the quintessential “Complete Man.”

Archana Akil Kumar, 32 [5]

Archana epitomises brown is beautiful! A favorite amongst designers, she is seen in campaigns for Sabyasachi, AMPM, Tarun Tahiliani, Shivan and Narresh amongst others. From runway to editorials, campaigns to look books; Archana has been there done that.

Arya Bhat, (Age withheld) [6]

If you wanted to know how models find their calm on the ramp with the chaos backstage, Arya has the answer - Yoga! Having walked for the biggies, done campaigns for Rohit Bal and Sabyasachi, Arya Bhat with his well groomed beard and piercing eyes is a model to recon with. From practicing Yoga to playing the flute, he is multi faceted.

Avanti Nagrath, 18 [7]

Starting out young as a model is always an advance. Avanti who began in her teens was immediately noticed as someone who’d make a mark. Soon enough, she was signed by IMG Models Europe. She is the latest edgy face taking over the fashion circuit.

Bardeep Dhiman ,27 [8]

Bardeep is a role model for most aspirants. He has walked for and done campaigns for Rohit Bal, Raghavendra Rathore,Tarun Tahiliani and more. He was on billboards across the country for Raymonds. You’ve also spotted him in television commercials. And to top that, he also walked at Milan Fashion Week.

Ben (Mahender Kumar), 27 [9]

With his street style and fashion sense on point even off the runway, Ben has made curly hair boys a thing. He has done walked for all top designers and is a fashion week favorite. He was also spotted in the commercial for Revolt Motors.

Bhumika Arora ,31 [10]

Walking at New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week for the likes of Alexander Wang to Hermes, Chanel, Fendi, Versace, Balmain, she is shot editorials for top fashion magazines globally.

Candice Pinto, (Age withheld) [11]

Give her heels and she’ll work it, give her a mic and she will talk the talk, give her a dumbell she’ll show you how it’s done! A veteran on the runway, Candice is everything that is her Instagram handle - Ninja!

Dayana Erappa,29 [12]

From the iconic campaign for Estee Lauder to the cover of Femina with Rajkumar Rao, Dayena took the road to success in fashion into her own hands. And just when you thought she has done it all, Dayena topped it with her acting debut in a Mani Ratnam film.

Deepti Gujral, (Age withheld) [13]

If there was a secret to look stunning all the time, Deepti definitely has the key! For years, she has ruled the Runway with clients specifically asking for her presence. From jewellery designers to couturiers, from catalogues to campaigns, Deepti even had her stint in Bollywood. This force of fashion is often seen helping newer models backstage.

Dipti Sharma,26 [14]

Made her international debut with Balenciaga, went on to do the campaign for Marc Jacob’s beauty. Hs also walked for Oscar De La Renta and Michael Kors. Been on the cover of Elle India and Harper’s Bazaar India amongst others.

Dhruv Soni,22 [15]

Started his journey at a fashion week in his hometown Jaipur, Dhruv became an instant hit on thr runway as soon as he moved to Mumbai. A runway regular at the top fashion weeks, Dhruv has the ideal face that fits fashion as easily as it works commercially.

Gurleen Grewal,26 [16]

This Chandigarh girl moved to Mumbai after winning Miss India and representing the country at Miss International. She has walked for numerous designers but her stunning face soon became a billboard favorite! From Amazon to Bumble, Platinum Evara and many more, she can be spotted everywhere.

Heena Bhalla,28 [17]

Heena adds magic to every frame and this is why designers sign her up so often for their look books. Spotted in campaigns for deisgners including Abhinav Mishra, Anju Modi, Sid Tytler, she has also been seen walking the ramp.

Imrann Ahmad,28 [18]

Imrann has one of the most desirable physiques in the country. From Rohit Bal to Kunaal Rawal and everyone in between, he has worked with the bigwigs. His commercial looks has allowed him to bag campaings for Samsung, Philips, Set Wet and more!

Imran Khan,27 [19]

A face that makes many go weak in the knees, Imran has a one in a billion face. Quite obviously he is a favorite amongst brands and designers alike. From Fbb, Fab India, Air Vistara and many more campaigns , he also does plenty of shows and designer look books regularly.

Irene Augustin,24 [20]

If energy had a face, Irene is that face! The life of every shoot, Irene has the crew become her fans at every shoot. With the contagious levels of enthusiasms, she dances her way through even the most taxing shoots and has the whole team grooving for her in her Instagram story. With Ogaan, Irasva, Masaba, Ridhi Mehra, Ancestry and a lot of editorials and e-commerce in between, she is now placed in New Zealand and Singapore as well!

Kanika Dev, (Age withheld) [21]

Her serene beauty makes her one of the most sought after models in the industry. Seen in campaigns for the likes of Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna, AMPM and many more, Kanika’s effortlessly glides across the runway at shows.

Kanishtha Dhankhar, 31 [22]

This former Miss India who represented the country at Miss World, Kanishtha has been on major fashion magazine covers. The big campaigns she has been spooted in include Sabyasachi Accessories, Manish Malhotra, Varun Bahl, and more.

Khushboo Kankan, (Age withheld) [23]

This Lucknow girl is fierce and how! Her runway walk is as strong as her fitness regime. While many think he resembles Kangana Ranaut, she has successfully made “fashion” her own! Khushboo recently acted in her first web series as well.

Krithika Babu, 28 [24]

While she looks ethereal in all her jewellery and saree campaigns, she got the mercury rising with a music video with Prabhu Deva.

Lakshmi Rana, (Age withheld) [25]

Famous for her iconic panther prowl on the runway, Lakshmi has shown that if you have it in you, modelling is a long term career. Still a top choice for all designers, she has now turned entreprenuer training aspring models who want to make their mark in fashion.

Mansi, 23 [26]

Mansi has walked for Mara Hoffman and Tome at New York Fashion Week. She shot for the opening Ceremony X Columbia, Ounass in Dubai and Masaba Gupta. Mansi is placed with international agencies in NYC, London, Paris, Milan and Germany.

Meenakshi Rathore, (Age withheld) [27]

A girl who can look graceful in Kishandas Jewellery Campaign, etheral wearing Anamika Khanna and fierce riding a bike for Royal Enfield, she can definitely do anything! Meenakshi can effortlessly pose with a diamond necklace as she can with a bike helmet on her head!

Mitali Rannorey, 30 [28]

From walking the runway to recently walking the aisle, this towering beauty is one of the top picks at fashion weeks. From doing multiple saree campiagns, she and her hubby now have their own saree label! Mitali has shot for Gavin Miguel, Masaba, Satya Paul and seen in multiple editorials.

Naomi Janumala , 20 [29]

For all the millenials who love music, Rihanna is an icon. Now imagine getting selected as a model for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty. Now imagine Rihanna directing the shoot herlsef. Naomi has done this and more! Johnny Lever’s niece, Naomi was on store billboard at levis and cover of Elle and Bazaar.

Natasha Ramchandran, 29 [30]

Debuting internationally at New York Fashion week for Zimmermann and Misha Nonoo, Natasha has gone on to become one of the most successful Indian models abroad.

Neeraj Saini, 18 [31]

Youngest Indian Male Model to walk for Dolce Gabbana, Neeraj has also done the campaign for and walked for GMBH. With a bright future in fashion, he already has editorials in GQ Italia, Another Man Magazine and Fantastic Man Magazine. Placed with top international agencies globally, Neeraj has modelled in London, Milan and Paris.

Nicole Padival, 25 [32]

Can you fit in some yoga, a tap dance class, online casting class, a shoot and a whole bunch of creative Instagram stories in one day? Nicole can! Everyone’s favorite model to work with, Nicole’s dance-ability gives her that extra edge on the runway. With campaigns for H&M, Westside and so many others, Nicole wears a good attitude as easily as she wears her curls!

Pooja Mor, 28 [33]

Pooja Mor has walked for Stella McCartney, Roberto Cavalli, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, JW Anderson, Dolce & Gabbana, Prabal Gurung, Altuzarra, Alexander McQueen, Elie Saab and many more.

A look at the HT Brunch covers featuring India’s top models in 2018 and 2019

Prabh Uppal, (Age withheld) [34]

Sharp jawline, ripped body, artistic tattoos and a winning smile, that’s Prabh for you. Model, Fitness Trainer, Photographer and DJ, this gorgeous man can do it all. From Raymond’s campaign in India to walking for the legendary Armani at Milan Fashion Week, Prabh also got everyone’s heart racing as he played the antagoist in a popular Punjabi music video with Vicky Kaushal and Norah Fatehi.

Prateek Jain, 31 [35]

Fitness icon and former Mr. India, his instagram is constantly buzzing with man-crush worthy content! From the heavy beard to the trimmed stubble, Prateek’s constant experimentation with his looks keep his relevant and an inspiration for aspiring models.

Pratik Shetty, 21 [36]

From walking for Fendi, GMBH, Hermes, Boss, Lanvin at fashion weeks in Milan and London, he has also shot for the iconic Alexander McQueen. A young acheiver, Pratik is represented by IMG Models in New York, Paris, London, Milan and Los Angeles. He also has agencies representing him in Germany and Spain.

Rabanne Jamsandekar Victor, 34 [37]

Redefining the male sterotype, he has kept the pride flag high finding a spot in Sabyasachi’s campaign amongst many other. With plenty of editorials, Rabanne’s first magazine cover was for Harper’s Bazaar. He was also scene on the Netflix show, What the Love!

Rachel Bayros, 34 [38]

This first time mommy aced her photoshoot with Calvin Klein during the prime of her pregnancy, showcasing her effortless posing skills! Her exotic looks and strong body language have made her one of the most successful models.

Radhika Nair, 28 [39]

Internationally acclaimed model, she was the first Indian model to walk for Demna Gvasalia Balenciaga. She has walked for Anna Sui, Prabal Gurung, Emilio Pucci, Etro,, Paul Smith, Loewe, Lacoste, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs, Zimmerman, MSGM, Mulberry, Marco De Vincenzo, Pringle of Scotland, J.W Anderson, Jil Sander, Redemption Couture and many more. She has deinfitely taken India on the global fashion map.

Ravi Goswami , 27[40]

Placed with The Society New York, Elite London, I love Milan, Modelwerk Germany, Bananas Paris/ and Chadwick Australia; he is one of the most successful Indian models internationally.

Reha Sukheja, 29 [41]

A former beauty pageant winner, Reha is probably on of the tallest models on the sector. This beauty from Hyderabad is a hot pick for all fashion shows. She even played Kajol in a tribute performance for Manish Malhotra at an Award Show!

Rikee Chatterjee, 32 [42]

This seasoned model has walked and done campaigns for some of the top designers in our country. From magazine covers to look books and fashion shows, Rikee’s versatality as a model has made her find a spot amongst the top models in the country consistently.

Robbie J Mairh, (Age withheld) [43]

With his brooding good lookings, he took over all billboards with his Raymonds campaign and social media posts with Manish Malhotra’s campaign. Robbie’s brooding eyes have given him a big fan base!

Sagar Gera, 26 [44]

The lion-like persona, his beard and long hair set him apart in all shows and shoots. A finalist at the Mr. India pageant, Saagar is spotted at most fashion weeks.

Sapna Kumar, (Age withheld) [45]

One of the most iconic models in the country, Sapna Kumar has made a strog place for herself in the industry. And now along with modelling, she has a jewellery line of her own.

Sehaz Malhi, 23 [46]

Internationally placed with Wilhelmina Models and MGM Models, she has done the campaign for Tanishq and Manish Malhotra. Sehaz has been recently spooted in a commercial with Tiger Shroff!

Shweta Dolli, 27 [47]

Spotted in almost all top fashion shows including Gauri and Nainika, Suneet Verma and more. Shweta found her footing in fashion as a regular on the runway.

Sonalika Sahay, 39 [48]

This iconic model still rules the roost, sashaying effortlessly on the runway. An inspiration for aspiring models, Sonalika has made a mark and is one of the most recognisable faces in fashion.

Sony Kaur, 31 [49]

Her strong, striking features have earned her a place in top shows and campaigns. She is one of the fittest models on the circuit. From Shantanu and Nikhil to Tarun Tahiliani, Suneet Varma to Gavin Miguel, Sony has worked with the best in the business. She has also busted the myth that models starve to stay thin. She works out and eats healthy, and motivates young girls through her Instragram stories on healthy lifestyle.

Tuhir Brahmbhatt, 21 {50]

The Ahmedabad boy made his international debut with a show for Louis Vuitton. With agency representation in New York, Paris, Milan, London, Barcelona and Hamburg, Tuhir has, at such a young age achieved what most models only dream of. He has gone on to walk for and shoot with the top names in the fashion business from around the world.

Note: All names are in alphabetical order and the numbers are not intended to be rankings

Bharat Gupta is a fashion commentator, consultant and stylist

From HT Brunch, October 25, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch