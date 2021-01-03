Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brunch / Jeremy Jauncey: Of memorable experiences around India

Jeremy Jauncey: Of memorable experiences around India

The international entrepreneur gets nostalgic about his favourite Indian destination memory, and why he would prefer a longer holiday over a luxurious commute

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:18 IST

By Jeremy Jauncey, Hindustan Times

A luxurious flight or a longer holiday - what’s Jeremy pick?

Star city

Of all the Indian cities you have visited, could you pick the one that allowed you the experience of a lifetime?

—Deepali M, Via Email

The first time shooting in Agra was around Diwali and is a memory that will stay with me for life. The pace of everything was frantic, exciting and new, and I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t been at this time of year to do so.

Penny wise

Splurging on a business class ticket, or spending more days at your destination: what’s your pick?

—Janice L, Via Instagram

More time at the destination without a doubt.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, January 3, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Staff shortfall, improved internet connectivity among issues identified in vaccination dry run
by Anonna Dutt
BJP to chalk out strategy ahead of panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Large-scale study in UK finds new strain could be tougher to control
by Binayak Dasgupta

latest news

Covid vaccine dry run conducted in Panchkula
by HT Correspondent
Kareena designs her ‘dream home’ before arrival of second child
by HT Entertainment Desk
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
by hindustantimes.com
LIVE: 96,000 vaccinators trained so far: Harsh Vardhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.