Kelsey Simone’s insider fashion tips and snapshots from the Vatican Museum...in this week’s WTF

Watch

Vlogger Kelsey Simone shares tips on how to get into the fashion industry, even if you are not a pro!

Tap

@vaticanmuseums posts some of the most beautiful shots of the art and architecture inside Vatican Museums

Follow

If you love the comedy video website Funny Or Die, then its Twitter feed is surely going to add a smile, or two, to your day

From HT Brunch, August 2, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch