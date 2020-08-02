Sections
Kelsey Simone’s insider fashion tips and snapshots from the Vatican Museum...in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 06:51 IST

By Team HT Brunch, Hindustan Times

Watch

Vlogger Kelsey Simone shares tips on how to get into the fashion industry, even if you are not a pro!

@vaticanmuseums posts some of the most beautiful shots of the art and architecture inside Vatican Museums 

If you love the comedy video website Funny Or Die, then its Twitter feed is surely going to add a smile, or two, to your day 



From HT Brunch, August 2, 2020

