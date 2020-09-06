Sections
E-Paper
Home / Brunch / Looking and feeling fab: Being vain on Instagram is justified?

Looking and feeling fab: Being vain on Instagram is justified?

Actor and style icon Rahul Khanna on men’s style and grooming

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 06:04 IST

By Rahul Khanna, Hindustan Times

Rahul Khanna advices to make an event even when doing work from home in order to wear pants sometimes. Styling: Frisky Ridgewala (Paul Gregory)

WFH ARE THE PANTS?!!

Q. Work-from-home has spoilt me. What do I do to start wearing pants again?

-Vinay Belelsare, via email

Look, at some point we’re going to return to a world where pants wearing is once again required. To avoid walking around like a newborn colt when that happens, stay in practice. My counsel is: make an event out of it. Dress up for an après WFH dinner date with your SO. Set the table, light some candles, mix a cocktail, pour some wine… And, hopefully, there’ll be a fun reason to take those pants off at the end of the evening. Let me know how it goes.

SHOW OFF AND DIE

Q. I want to show my newly- minted six-pack on Instagram, but I am afraid people will think I’m silly, a show-off, or superbly vain. How do I toe the line?

-Fayaaz Nathoo, Mumbai

I think the question you should be asking is why you care what other people think?

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
Sep 06, 2020 05:55 IST
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
Sep 06, 2020 05:56 IST
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
Sep 06, 2020 05:56 IST
Dengue, malaria a new threat for Covid patients
Sep 06, 2020 05:58 IST

latest news

I say, Chaps: Happy 6th of September
Sep 06, 2020 06:46 IST
HT Brunch Cover story: Sibling Revelry with Armaan and Amaal
Sep 06, 2020 06:45 IST
Sunday Drive: Thar—Modernising an icon
Sep 06, 2020 06:42 IST
Spectator by Seema Goswami: Up the garden path
Sep 06, 2020 06:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.