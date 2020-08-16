Sections
Home / Brunch / Mark Rosenfeld’s tips for a healthy relationship and a little something for coffee and book lovers...in this week’s WTF!

Mark Rosenfeld’s tips for a healthy relationship and a little something for coffee and book lovers...in this week’s WTF!

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 07:24 IST

By Team HT Brunch, Hindustan Times

A relationship coach on how the emotion of anger can earn you respect in a healthy way and Twitter handle to follow for memes and sarcasm

Watch

Australian relationship coach Mark Rosenfeld’s video on how the emotion of anger can get a guy to respect you in a healthy way.

 

Tap

If you love books and coffee in equal parts then @booksandbeans will leave you gratified!

 



Follow

If sarcasm, jokes, funny memes, and anything that makes you smile keeps you going then browse through @JokesMemesFacts

 

From HT Brunch, August 16, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manipur CM announces ex-gratia scheme for residents killed while serving in central forces
Aug 16, 2020 07:37 IST
Biden will ‘stand with India’ if elected, highlights Trump admin’s ‘harmful’ action on H1B visa
Aug 16, 2020 07:30 IST
Brady defeats Gauff in straight sets to reach first WTA final
Aug 16, 2020 07:28 IST
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Aug 16, 2020 07:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.