Meet HT Brunch’s newest columnist: the world’s best-known travel blogger, Jeremy Jauncey

Does the “beautiful” in Beautiful Destinations stand for the places they cover, or for the face that fronts it? A sharp-tongued colleague asked me this question when we met Jeremy Jauncey at an international bloggers’ event a few years ago. A few minutes later, as she inspected a picture I had taken of her and Jeremy, she pointed to an overexposed cut-out of Katrina Kaif that had found its way into the frame, and said, “See, even Katrina can’t take his megawatt smile!”

Good-looking brothers Jeremy and Tom Jauncey are the guys behind Beautiful Destinations, a social media-led travel community started in 2012, that is today a marketing platform for travel businesses around the world. In 2017, Fast Company magazine rated them as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

As it happens in the world of digital media, hundreds of clones have since then popped up, replicating the platform the Jaunceys had founded. Yet, the two brothers have managed to keep themselves distinguishable from the competition. Innovative photography, daredevilry and adventure, and clever integration techniques have kept their content relevant and unique. But many would agree that the people skills of the two brothers and their willingness to face the camera when needed on their own social media or otherwise, is the driving force.

“Investing in undiscovered talent around the world, building relationships with platforms and tech companies and innovating in the space is at the core of what we do”

Jeremy is a former rugby player and often dispenses advice on health and fitness. He is also a global ambassador for the World Wildlife Foundation and advocates sustainable tourism.

As he kicks off his fortnightly Q&A column for Hindustan Times Brunch on 13 September 2020, Jeremy answers a few questions reflecting his excitement at connecting with fans and readers from a country that’s actually a continent: India!

Jeremy, you started Beautiful Destinations as a passion project that has become a model for start-ups worldwide. Tell us briefly how it came about. Did you expect it to become so big?

It started as a passion project without a business plan, but with a strong belief that travel was a force for good in the world, and that inspiring people to travel, respecting others and the environment would be something of value some day. Thankfully, others felt the same!

How have you managed to keep Beautiful Destinations a notch above the other travel and adventure content companies that have come up as copies of BD?

Being at the cutting edge of content is something we pride ourselves on. So investing in undiscovered talent around the world, building relationships with the platforms and tech companies and innovating in the space is at the core of what we do. My brother Tom leads all these efforts.

Tell us about your experiences in India.

I’ve been to New Delhi many times and mentioned in interviews in the past how much I enjoy meeting Indian people; the warmth, hospitality and pride always comes through. That said, there really is so much more for me to do in India and we are planning on stepping up our presence in the country very soon.

Tell us about those plans.

I’d love to connect with Indian content creators, hospitality leaders and entrepreneurs all over India, so please reach out, as we’re looking for partners. A direct message on Instagram is the best way ;)

Congrats on your new column with HT Brunch. What kind of questions are you hoping to address as you connect with your Indian fans?

Thank you to Hindustan Times and Brunch for inviting me to be involved. As I answer questions, I’d love to also learn more about where to travel, particularly the non-tourist spots, and places that would benefit most from new tourism development. Also, I look forward to connecting with entrepreneurs and business leaders who would like to learn from me about how to grow a global digital business, and vice versa.

Jeremy Jauncey's new bi-weekly column in HT Brunch, where he will answer all travel-related queries, debuts on September 13.

From HT Brunch, September 13, 2020

