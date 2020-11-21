Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: 10 styling hacks to boost your image

1.Add some colour

Whether it’s on casualwear or formalwear, indulge in a bit of colour. Adding a hint of colour, or a lot of it in your wardrobe can drastically change and lift your looks. Colour can also be a mood changer and infuses life into any dull or mundane look.

Choose a colour that you like or one that you think looks good on you. Bright colours work better for the day, while deeper colours look better at night. Warmer colours compliment dusky skin tones while cold colours look good on pale or light complexions.

2.Wear those jeans out

One garment that grows on or with you, is a pair of jeans. The more you wear them out, the better they will look and feel. Jeans take a few weeks of wash and ear to take to your body form.

While a slim, tapered ft is ideal for most men and body types, you can always opt for a comfort fit for work or an early evening occasion. Jeans can be worn all year round and are universally acceptable. The fad of bright coloured jeans was thankfully short lived, so you are best seen in shades of blue, black, grey or white.

3.Spend on shoes

While shoes are always noticed, we often ignore them. A good pair of shoes can make heads turn and boost your style quotient.

Always match the shoes to your look. Choose between sports, casual, leisure or formal shoes based on the occasion, venue, time of day or what clothes and other accessories you are wearing. Most men will look good with rounded tips, even though most brands in India tend to focus on pointed and long tip shoes. I don’t know why, but they just do!

4.Dress for the setting & the season

Style and fashion are not merely about self-expression; it’s also about being dressed appropriately for your environment.

Think of clothes as being codes: you need the right combination to work with the setting you’re in – and that’s whether it’s a formal dinner or a weekend getaway. Keep the weather in mind as well. One of the main functions of clothing is to keep us protected and covered - either warm, cool or dry. The worst style is one which is out of place – either for the occasion or the season.

5.Buy versatile clothes, then recycle them

Buy garments that can be worn differently or with various looks and combinations. There’s nothing better (and more sustainable) than mixing and matching clothes and looks to save on money, space in your wardrobe and have minimal impact on the environment and the earths limited and depleted resources.

For instance, if you are opting for a bomber jacket, choose a style that can look just as good with a pair of casual blue jeans as it would with a pair of formal fitted trousers for a night around town.

6.At work, stick to the classics

Your work or business look should always be sharp, smart and classic. There’s little scope here to experiment or alter your look. You can always play around with the shape of the collar of your shirt or the lapel of your jacket when you want to try something new or different.

A shirt can look good on its own but will look even better with a tie or a structured and fitted suit. Remember a dark grey, blue or black suit works well with black shoes while a beige or brown suit needs to be worn with a pair of tan, or camel coloured shoes. When in doubt, just go with the conventional, tried or tested looks and combinations.

7.Watches tell more than the time

A watch is much more than a timepiece; it reflects your style, personality, background and unfortunately also gives away both your social and economic status.

If you are more of formal guy, then invest in a branded classic with leather or metal straps. If you are more casual or sporty, then your watch needs to reflect this, and you could try multicoloured straps or large dials. Either way, you need to ensure the watch fits well on your wrist and isn’t loose or ill fitting.

8.Accessorise right, but keep it to the minimum

Accessories like ties and pocket squares bring individuality to classic clothing but be careful how you use them. It’s best to harmonise them with what you’re wearing by picking out a colour or print. The belt, bag and shoes must match your look and enhance it. Never mix formal accessories with casual ones or the other way around.

Don’t overdo the accessories either – remember less is more and taking one extra element away will always give attention to the other.

9.A good pair of glasses is important

Put some effort and invest time into finding the right spectacles for yourself. Most of us spend under ten minutes picking a pair that will define us for the next few years. The selection process needs time. The little effort you put into choosing your eyewear will go a long way in defining and reflecting who you are.

A poor fit are why so many people end up hating wearing their glasses. Buy what you feel good in and what fits well on your face and over the ears. Choose a shape based on your facial features and the natural growth of your eyebrow. Don’t forget to keep your hair length and style in mind. Pick a frame that is light and comfortable, especially if you have been advised to wear spectacles over an extended period of time.

10. Look after your appearance

Last, but certainly not the least - pay special attention to your personal grooming. While a book should not be judged by its cover, our look reflects who we are and how much we care about ourselves.

I cannot emphasise enough on how good skin; a neat or well-maintained hairstyle and your well - maintained physical appearance will open doors and opportunities for you in both your personal and professional life. Use the right products and follow grooming tips that work for your skin, hair or body type.

ON THE SHELF

My review of new clothes and accessories in stores now:

1. The Powermatic 80 by Tissot

The new Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 is sporty looking and eye-catching

The new Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 has been designed for lovers of water, sports and style.

The sporty looking emerald green colour dial combined with a link metal strap, gives the watch an unusual and an eye-catching look.

2. Handcrafted leather eye case by The Leather Story

These durable handcrafted leather cases make a fashionable statement and keep your eyewear both protected and secure.

Available in an assortment of colours, including blue and brown. A must have for your eyewear – spectacles or sunglasses.

3.Stark white kurta by TistaBene

The kurta and pyjama from TistaBene are affordable and festive

The range of kurta and pyjamas from TistaBene are stark and structured. The brand offers a range of affordable ethnic and festive wear. The Mandarin collar and self-design cotton fabric on some pieces, lends a smart feel.

The fabrics used by the brand are lightweight and breathable, making them the obvious choice for almost all seasons and occasions.

4.Hand painted messenger bags by Paul Adams

The Messenger Bag by Paul Adams is waterproof and UV coated

This limited-edition hand painted Messenger Bag by Paul Adams is made with soft napa leather, has dual flaps and an adjustable cross shoulder strap.

The hand painted blue and white piece works well to complete a casual smart look. Its waterproof and UV coated so rest assured the art you carry, stays looking good for long. The art has loud and bright strokes and is sure to catch attention and become a conversation starter, wherever you go.

5.Stretchable jeans by Turms

The jeans from Turms have a very comfortable fit and feel

The jeans from Turms are Super stretch, mostly slim fit and are powered with an array of functional finishes. They are crafted from premium cotton, which gives them a very comfortable fit and feel.

The jeans are ideal for younger men with an active lifestyle and look great for both casual and semi formal wear.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer

From HT Brunch, November 22, 2020

