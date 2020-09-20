“Money or fame? Art!” says Radhika Madan

Radhika poses for the In Bed With.. column in her bedroom at home in Mumbai

She growls when she answers this question: Sanya [Malhotra] is her “bestie”, as she has declared on IG, while Angrezi Medium co-star Kareena Kapoor is… well ‘the Kareena Kapoor’! Radhika is the quintessential millennial, who is punny with her Instagram captions and makes meme spoof-videos with her dog. “My favourite filter on Instagram is Paris. I’m lazy to swipe for more,” she laughs

List three things not many people know about you.

I’m a vegan, I’m a big Bollywood buff and I wanted to be a choreographer, not an actor.

A self-discovery during the lockdown...?

Realising what is actually important to me and being grateful for little things.

One dream you constantly saw while growing up?

I wanted to learn tap, watch Broadway and travel the world!

How do you best remember your co-star Irrfan Khan from Angrezi Medium?

When I met him for the first time, I addressed him as ‘papa’ and he started laughing and said: “Acha, aap hain (Oh It’s you)!”

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#WorkInProgress

This or that?

Beaches or mountains?

Beaches

Big party or small gathering?

Small gathering

Kareena Kapoor or Sanya Malhotra?

Sanya Malhotra

Vishal Bhardwaj or Homi Adajania?

Vishal Adajania: Tee-Tee!

Money or fame?

Art!

Bedside stories

What’s always on your bedside table?

My gratitude journal.

Which book are you reading right now?

The Buddha and the Badass by Vishen Lakhiani.

Any preferred side of the bed?

Left.

The first thing you do after waking up?

Oil pulling.

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

Paranthe.

