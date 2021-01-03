Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brunch / “My biggest lie? Reaching in two…!” reveals designer Kunal Rawal

“My biggest lie? Reaching in two…!” reveals designer Kunal Rawal

The fashion designer gets candid as he talks about his wardrobe, his bedside manners and pet peeves

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:15 IST

By Lubna Salim, Hindustan Times

This week’s In Bed With star Kunal Rawal confesses he’s a germaphobe and obsessed with rings

Kunal Rawal is a big believer in black. This became especially evident at the digitally-held Lakmé Fashion Week this year, where black, white and grey ‒ also hues that dominate his wardrobe ‒ ruled the roost, and his showstoppers, Sonakshi Sinha and Ishaan Khatter, too bedazzled in, well, black! The 35-year-old designer, who specialises in menswear, favours creating many different kinds of looks with separates rather than ‘mannequin looks’.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I am a germaphobe! I’m obsessed with my rings and I was ranked India’s number five in 10-pin bowling.

What’s the best thing about fashion?

The fact that it directly relates to one’s feelings, mood and emotions.

One relationship rule you follow.



Equality is key!



On Tinder, who would you swipe right?

Taylor Hill and, of course, Emily Ratajkowski.

A guilty pleasure...?

The show, The Office.

And a Health Shot for our readers…?

Green juice. It may not taste the best but definitely makes you feel the best.

Your biggest pet peeve...?

Dishonesty and people who don’t own up.

And a lie you tell often…?

Reaching in two…

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#SeasTheDay

Bedside stories

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Find my phone, to call for coffee!

What is your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Triple espresso on ice.

What do you wear to bed?

A loose tank top.

On your bedside table are...

A dozen remotes!

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Fashion weeks or store launches?

Store launches

Models or celebrity showstoppers?

Celebrity showstoppers and real people walking the runway

Big party or small gathering?

Big party

Money or Fame?

Show me the...

Follow @Lubna1234 on Instagram and Twitter

From HT Brunch, January 3, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Staff shortfall, improved internet connectivity among issues identified in vaccination dry run
by Anonna Dutt
BJP to chalk out strategy ahead of panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Large-scale study in UK finds new strain could be tougher to control
by Binayak Dasgupta

latest news

Amidst century drought, Australia desperately seek David
by Abhishek Paul
‘Resume physical hearings’: Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association to hold hunger strike on January 4
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi increases budget to increase enrollment of children of SC: BJP’s Dushyant Gautam
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
NASA shares pic of ‘slow motion firework’ that lasted over 150 years
by Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.