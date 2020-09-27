Sections
My India wishlist: never fails to impress!

Entrepreneur and founder of the world’s largest travel community Jeremy Jauncey on what’s on his Indian bucket list

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 08:01 IST

By Jeremy Jauncey, Hindustan Times

Jeremy reveals his bucket list to India

Eeny, meeny, miny, moe

Tell us about the most magical place you’ve visited in India and why.

-Aneesha Singh, Noida

This is impossible to answer!

I love India and know that I’ve only scratched the surface with the places I’ve been. I love the people, the culture and the food, but for my bucket list I’d like to see Abhaneri and the Nubra Valley.

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups

From HT Brunch, September 27, 2020

