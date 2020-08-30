“My Tinder bio would read try a good boy for a change,” says Shreyas Talpade
The actor tells us the sexiest thing about him and shares his strategy in a crisis
If not an actor, what would you have been?
A banker.
All about Shreyas
What’s the last thing you googled?
Stanislavski.
Name one classic film you wish you were a part of.
Sholay (1975).
And a celebrity whose closet you’d raid...?
Salman Khan.
What’s the best and the worst thing about Bollywood?
The best thing is that if you are sincere, it’ll always give you another chance. And the worst, it can be manipulative.
What’s the sexiest thing about you?
My performance (pun intended)!
Your bio on Tinder would be...?
Try a good boy, for a change.
And who would you swipe right on Tinder?
Margot Robbie.
What advice you wish someone gave you 15 years ago?
How to market yourself.
The first thing you do in bed in the morning?
You don’t want to know that... trust me.
And the last thing...?
Put my phone on airplane mode.
What’s the one thing no one knows about you?
My future!
Your strategy in a crisis...?
To stay calm. That’s the only way you can find a logical solution quickly.
On my phone
You de-stress with…?
Films, cricket and theatre.
From HT Brunch, August 30, 2020
