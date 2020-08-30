“My Tinder bio would read try a good boy for a change,” says Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade says the sexiest thing about him is his performance, pun intended! Make-up: Swapnil Pathare; Hair: Rohan Chauhan (Mrunal Kalsekar)

If not an actor, what would you have been?

A banker.

All about Shreyas Date of birth: January 27 Sun sign: Aquarius Place of birth: Mumbai First break: Iqbal (2005) School/college: Shree Ram Welfare Society’s High School/ Mithibai College, Mumbai High point of your life: Birth of my daughter Aadya

What’s the last thing you googled?

Stanislavski.

Name one classic film you wish you were a part of.

Sholay (1975).

And a celebrity whose closet you’d raid...?

Salman Khan.

What’s the best and the worst thing about Bollywood?

The best thing is that if you are sincere, it’ll always give you another chance. And the worst, it can be manipulative.

What’s the sexiest thing about you?

My performance (pun intended)!

Your bio on Tinder would be...?

Try a good boy, for a change.

And who would you swipe right on Tinder?

Margot Robbie.

What advice you wish someone gave you 15 years ago?

How to market yourself.

The first thing you do in bed in the morning?

You don’t want to know that... trust me.

And the last thing...?

Put my phone on airplane mode.

What’s the one thing no one knows about you?

My future!

Your strategy in a crisis...?

To stay calm. That’s the only way you can find a logical solution quickly.

On my phone The most used app: WhatsApp First app checked in the morning: Ditto Least used app: Twitter Favourite filter on Insta: No filter! Last post on Insta: A photo of my daughter sitting inside the suitcase!

You de-stress with…?

Films, cricket and theatre.

From HT Brunch, August 30, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch