Personal Agenda: “A stimulating conversation can get me in the mood for love,” says Nimrat Kaur

The actor of The Lunchbox fame tells us who she is currently crushing on, top three qualities she always seeks in men and much more...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:02 IST

By Veenu Singh, Hindustan Times

Nimrat Kaur says the best and worst thing about Bollywood is anything can happen at anytime. Outfit:Raghavendra Rathore (Mayur Bhatt)

All about Nimrat

Date of birth: March 13
Sunsign: Pisces
Place of birth: Pilani, Rajasthan
School/College: DPS, Noida/ Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi
First break: The music video Tera Mera Pyaar
High point of your life: Screening of my film, The Lunchbox, at Cannes
Low point of your life: My father’s death

If not an actor, what would you have been?
A travel journalist.

Name the last show you binge-watched.
The Test Case.

And the last thing you googled...?
The temperature in Ahmedabad.

What’s the best thing about doing theatre?
That you become part of a mortal experience, which always remains with you.

And the best and worst thing about Bollywood...?
Anything can happen at anytime.



Name one actor you are crushing on.
Ranveer Singh.

And one character from a book or film you wish you had played.
Amrita Sher-Gil.

Define your style in two words.
Minimal and sexy!

Are you a romantic or a realist?
A real-omantic – so both!

Who would you swipe right on Tinder?
Ryan Gosling.

And what would your Tinder bio read?
Tinderella, with no midnight curfew.

List three qualities you look for in a man?
Humour, honesty and sex appeal.

What gets you in the mood for love?
A stimulating conversation.

A book that inspires you...?
Open by Andre Agassi

What’s the craziest thing a fan has done for you?
A fan in Ahmedabad waited outside in bitter cold just to meet me.

Power dressing for you would be?
Raghavendra Rathore’s bandhgala suits. They are equivalent to the boss suits in the West.

If you were to cheat on your diet, what would you gorge on?
Anything with bitter chocolate.

How do you handle trolls?
I let them die a natural death.

Did your mother give you any relationship advice?
She’s very shy and doesn’t acknowledge relationships!

One relationship rule you always follow...?
To give space to each other.

Finally, how do you de-stress?
By engaging in an exhilarating physical activity.

On Nimrat’s phone

Most used app: Instagram
Password protected app: Ditto
Re-watched video on YouTube: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet’s trailer
Last person I call before sleeping: My sister
Favourite Insta filter: Starry Night
First song on Spotify: Circles by Post Malone

From HT Brunch, July 19, 2020

