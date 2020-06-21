Personal agenda: “Feminism is equality in every sense,” says Jasleen Royal

Sections
And, the singer also reveals she loves munching while making music!

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 03:13 IST

By Ananya Ghosh, Hindustan Times

Jasleen Royal’s favourite Hindi word to use in a song is Roooh. Styling and outfit: Shafiq Khatib; Assisted by: Vruddhi Rachh (Avinash Jai Singh)

All about Jasleen Royal

Date of birth: July 8
Sun sign: Cancer
Place of birth: Ludhiana
School/college: Hindu College, Delhi
First break: Panchi ho javaa and Preet from Khoobsurat
High point of your life: Winning the MTV VMA for Panchi ho javaa, my debut single
Low point of your life: Figuring out everything alone

Describe yourself in a hashtag.
#Fall7GetUp8

Name your favourite Hindi word to use in a song.
Rooh (soul).

And a song’s lyrics that you misheard?
Aap jaisa koi meri zindagi mein aaye, toh “baap” ban jaye instead of “baat”!

List three things nobody knows about you.
I love munching while creating music, I don’t enter my home studio without having taken a shower, and that I wanted to be a cricketer at one point.



What’s the best and the worst thing about being an independent musician today?
That you can put your stuff out there on your own without anyone’s approval and the worst is the obsession with the number of views.

Feminism according to you is...?
Equality in every sense… equal roles in professional and personal lives, and freedom from any gender defining roles.

What would the title of your biography be?
She Keeps Moving On.

Fact on my phone

Most used app: WhatsApp
On speed dial: My manager
Last app I check before going to bed: Instagram
Most used filter on Instagram: Paris
Least used app: Reminder to drink water!

From HT Brunch, June 21, 2020

