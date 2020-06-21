Personal agenda: “Feminism is equality in every sense,” says Jasleen Royal

Jasleen Royal’s favourite Hindi word to use in a song is Roooh. Styling and outfit: Shafiq Khatib; Assisted by: Vruddhi Rachh (Avinash Jai Singh)

All about Jasleen Royal Date of birth: July 8 Sun sign: Cancer Place of birth: Ludhiana School/college: Hindu College, Delhi First break: Panchi ho javaa and Preet from Khoobsurat High point of your life: Winning the MTV VMA for Panchi ho javaa, my debut single Low point of your life: Figuring out everything alone

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Fall7GetUp8

Name your favourite Hindi word to use in a song.

Rooh (soul).

And a song’s lyrics that you misheard?

Aap jaisa koi meri zindagi mein aaye, toh “baap” ban jaye instead of “baat”!

List three things nobody knows about you.

I love munching while creating music, I don’t enter my home studio without having taken a shower, and that I wanted to be a cricketer at one point.

What’s the best and the worst thing about being an independent musician today?

That you can put your stuff out there on your own without anyone’s approval and the worst is the obsession with the number of views.

Feminism according to you is...?

Equality in every sense… equal roles in professional and personal lives, and freedom from any gender defining roles.

What would the title of your biography be?

She Keeps Moving On.

Fact on my phone Most used app: WhatsApp On speed dial: My manager Last app I check before going to bed: Instagram Most used filter on Instagram: Paris Least used app: Reminder to drink water!

From HT Brunch, June 21, 2020

